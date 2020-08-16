'Irreparable Damage To Society, Govt & Sports Sector': UP CM Mourns Chetan Chauhan's Death

Mourning the demise of cricketer-turned-politician Chetan Chauhan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his death is an irreparable loss for people of Uttar Pradesh and the world of cricket. Former Team India cricketer Chetan Chauhan breathed his last at Medanta Hospital while battling COVID-19.

Chauhan had been a member of the BJP and was a Lok Sabha MP twice. Chauhan held the portfolios of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, PRD, and Civil Security in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet. Till last year, he served as the sports minister of the state. Speaking to ANI, Yogi said that Chauhan was very popular both as a cricket player and a mass leader.

"My colleague and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan ji has passed away. This is an irreparable loss for people of Uttar Pradesh and the world of cricket. His last rites will be performed tomorrow," Yogi told ANI.

"Chauhan ji was very popular both as a cricket player and mass leader. I have just spoken to his family members. We will have an emergency cabinet meeting at 7 pm today," he added.

PM Modi mourns Chetan Chauhan's demise

Expressing anguish over Chetan Chauhan's demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his deepest condolences to his family and supporters. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi remembered the 'wonderful cricketer' and 'diligent political leader' and further hailed his contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP.

Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020

Former Team India cricketer Chetan Chauhan breathed his last at Medanta Hospital while battling COVID-19. The veteran cricket administrator, who also held the post of Uttar Pradesh Sports Minister, had been put on a ventilator as his condition got critical. Chauhan had tested positive for COVID in July and was yet to recover fully when a further infection affected his kidneys and caused blood pressure problems.

After contracting COVID, Chauhan was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow and was later moved to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. On Friday, his condition deteriorated as he suffered kidney failure and subsequently multi-organ failure, following which he was put on life support.