Yogi Adityanath's sister Shashi's simple lifestyle in village leaves celebs, netizens awed

A person becoming popular often brings into focus the other members of the family. Yogi Adityanath becoming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also helped his family in this regard. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader's sister Shashi’s simple lifestyle has often made headlines and a video about it got the attention of celebrities and netizens recently.

A video where the CM’s sister Shashi talks about her life and livelihood in an Uttarakhand village is doing the rounds on Twitter. In an interview for a media platform, she says there has been no difference for her since Yogi Adityanath became a CM. She is also heard saying they live in a ‘jhopdi’ (hut) and run a shop selling flowers, prasad, biscuits, tea, etc.

When asked if she and her family would want to leave the village to go to UP or a city, she says that she is happy in the village itself. She also said she only wishes to see her brother working well.

Even her husband says that because of Yogi Adityanath, they get respect from the other villagers and his fortune has changed ever since he married the leader’s sister in the early ‘90s.

Here’s the video:

This is the sister of Yogi Adityanath, CM of the most populous and politically powerful state in India. Makes me speechless. Our dynasts should drown in shame. pic.twitter.com/F4LtOsxjks — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) April 6, 2020

Some celebrities reacted to the video with awe. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director RS Prasanna felt this was one of the reasons why the people of the country related to leaders like Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that at a time when ‘feudal lords’ were seen getting ‘filthy rich’ and having ‘kingdoms of their own’, the immediate families of the leaders living a simple lifestyle was 'huge.'

Actor and producer of films like Dabangg 3, Nihkil Dwivedi called the jounrey ‘heartening’.

This video is really heartening. https://t.co/bDXMGyBzaW — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) April 6, 2020

This is one of the reasons people implicitly connect to these Modi and Yogi. In a landscape used to seeing feudal lords with families becoming filthy rich and having kingdoms of their own, the immediate family of both being as they are is a huge thing. https://t.co/I2ozeVa0kH — R S Prasanna (@rs_prasanna) April 7, 2020

Many netizens also said they were ‘speechless’ with the ‘genuine souls’ for being down to earth.

Such down to earth......pure hearts — Santy Nayak🇮🇳 (@Santosh09830044) April 6, 2020

I am genuinely speechless! — wfh #hibernate (@Divkris) April 6, 2020

Naman hai ,aisay Bhai aur Bahan ko.



Jai ho @myogiadityanath — Shantanu Mishra (@ShriSMishra) April 6, 2020

