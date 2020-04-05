Cooperation Needed To Keep Social Distancing If Lockdown Lifted On April 15: CM Yogi

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that if lockdown is lifted from April 15, people should not begin to crowd at any place as efforts made in preventing the spread of Coronavirus will go in vain.

'We will make arrangements for this'

"If the lockdown is lifted from April 15, people should not start gathering at any place. Your cooperation is needed on this. If after April 15, people begin to gather then all the hard work done to prevent the spread of Coronavirus would go in vain. We will make arrangements for this," Yogi Adityanath said while talking to the MLAs through video conferencing.

CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced the creation of 'UP COVID-Care Fund' to boost the healthcare system in the state. "We have set up the 'UP COVID-Care Fund' for the strengthening of the healthcare system in the state. This will help in the establishment of more testing labs. We also aim to start manufacturing unit for PPE kits, N95 masks, and ventilators. I appeal to all including all MLAs to contribute to the fund," Adityanath said.

Yogi Adityanath also thanked BSP chief Mayawati for directing her party MLAs to support the government's efforts to combat COVID-19. The Chief Minister said that everyone should rise above political differences and stand together at this crucial juncture.

READ | Javed Miandad demands death penalty for spot-fixers to 'set an example' for other players

Apart from it, Yogi Adityanath has also issued orders for the manufacture of 66 crore triple-layer special masks made out of 'khadi'. These masks will be washable and reusable and will be provided to the poor free of cost while for others it will be sold at a nominal price. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday rose to 174, including 2 deaths, while 19 patients have been cured and discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

READ | 8 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, total count in Gautam Buddh Nagar 58

Seventy-five people have died in India after being infected with novel Coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday, as the country recorded the biggest spike in cases with over 600 cases in the last 24 hours. The fresh cases take the total to 3,072.

READ | Tata Power Distribution chief explains how Mumbai grid will handle 9-min load drop

READ | Coronavirus: DMs in UP directed to personally inspect, monitor control rooms

(With ANI inputs)