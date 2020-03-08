Youth Congress Condemns Law & Order Situation In Telangana After Cong MP's Arrest

Youth Congress on Sunday condemned the ongoing law and order situation in Telangana after Congress MP Revanth Reddy was arrested by Police for using drones to capture images of an "illegally constructed farmhouse" allegedly owned by Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

After being denied permission to raise the issue of the farmhouse of TRS chief KT Rama Rao in Telangana budget session, Congress MLAs marched towards the farmhouse at Narsingi under Rangareddy district on Saturday. The Cyberabad Police detained Congress MLAs on Saturday while they were trying to head towards TRS MP's farmhouse.

Youth Congress criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government over the arrest of Revanth Reddy and other Congress MLAs, calling it a politically motivated move for investigating the illegally constructed farmhouse.

Law and order has gone out of control in Telangana under the TRS govt.



We condemn the politically motivated arrest of MP and Telangana Congress Working President @revanth_anumula for investigating an illegally constructed farmhouse in a bio conservation zone. pic.twitter.com/GUSmokwhrZ — Youth Congress (@IYC) March 8, 2020

Revanth Reddy arrested for flying drones over TRS MP's farmhouse

Cyberabad police on Thursday arrested Congress MP Revanth Reddy on charges of illegally using a drone to capture images of a farmhouse allegedly owned by Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Revanth Reddy was later brought before a court and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. He was shifted to Cherlapally Jail.

According to police, Revanth Reddy surrendered at the Narsingi police station and argued with the police over the case booked against him. Police questioned about his involvement in the case as per the evidence available. When the MP refused to co-operate with the police, he was arrested and produced before a magistrate.

Revanth Reddy alleges illegal construction of a farmhouse

Congress MP and Telangana Congress Working President Revanth Reddy has been alleging that Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao has built an illegal farmhouse violating Government Order (GO) 111. Revanth Reddy claimed that the farmhouse, with over 1 lakh sq ft built in the area spread over 25 acres, is a violation of GO 111 which objects construction around Himayat Sagar lake.

In 1996, in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the government passed order number 111 which prohibited the establishment of industries and other such structures to come up within a 10-kilometer radius of the Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar lake. It also restricted construction of any hotels or residential complex near the 84 listed villages spread in six Mandal protecting the catchment areas of both the lakes.

