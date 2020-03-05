Telangana Congress MP Revanth Reddy Arrested For Illegal Use Of Drone

Cyberabad police on Thursday arrested Congress MP Revanth Reddy on charges of illegally using a drone to capture images of a farmhouse allegedly owned by Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy was later brought before a court and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. He was shifted to Cherlapally Jail.

According to police, Revanth Reddy surrendered at the Narsingi police station and argued with the police over the case booked against him.

Police questioned about his involvement in the case as per the evidence available. When the MP refused to co-operate with the police, he was arrested and produced before a magistrate.

Booked for the second time

The police had earlier booked the Congress MP, his brother Krishna Reddy and seven others for illegally using a drone to capture images of the farmhouse and surroundings in Miyakhangadda. Five persons were arrested in the case.

They were booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, violations of orders of a public servant, abetment and causing harm to the public.

Revanth Reddy, the key Congress leader in Telangana, targeted KT Rama Rao for allegedly building the farmhouse in violation of the norms.

Rama Rao is the son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Working President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Meeting on the State budget

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday reviewed the Budget proposals to be introduced in the state legislature for fiscal 2020-21 during the Budget session, beginning on March six.

Rao gave final touches to the Budget proposals in the meeting, attended by Finance Minister T Harish Rao and senior government officials, a release from his office said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Rao called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and handed over the copy of the Governor's address to the legislature as approved by the State Cabinet.

During the Budget session, the state government is expected to pass a resolution against the CAA. Voicing his opposition to the CAA, the TRS government had earlier urged the Centre to abrogate the amended citizenship law.

