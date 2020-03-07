'How Can I Show My Father's Birth Certificate, When I Don't Even Have Mine?', Quips KC Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday revealed in the state Assembly that he too has no birth certificate, questioning how can he produce the certificate of his father.

Speaking of the NPR exercise which is scheduled to begin on April 1, Chandrashekhar said producing papers for NPR is a matter of concern as he was born in a village, and there were no hospitals then. The 66-year-old Chief Minister further said that when a child was born in his village, the elders would write a ''Janma Nama'' which did not carry an official seal.

KCR questioned when he himself cannot produce his certificate of birth despite being born in a privileged family, how would the Dalits, tribals and poor people be able to do so.

KCR says TRS rejects CAA

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has some firm commitments and principles on which it would never compromise, Chandrasekhar said indicating towards the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Chief Minister said that the most irritating thing about CAA is that it against the Constitution of India which promises to treat all citizens equally irrespective of their religion, caste, and creed. He said that a civilised society would not accept a law that keeps out people of one particular religion.

TRS to pass Anti-CAA resolution in Telangana Assembly

KCR said the House will thoroughly debate the issue of CAA and will pass a resolution against the law, to send a strong message to the entire country as it is related to the country's future, it's Constitution and its stature in the world.

Chandrashekhar said the country is losing respect due to the issue as it has been discussed in world bodies such as in the United Nations.

He assured that the party would not keep quiet and would do everything in its powers to oppose the law.

