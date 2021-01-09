Youth From PoK Who Crossed LoC Is Repatriated To Pakistan, Calls Indian Army 'good People'

India and Pakistan on Friday repatriated two boys who had inadvertently crossed over the Line of Control, to their respective countries. India has sent a boy named Ali Haider back to Pakistan and the latter has sent back an Indian national named Mohammed Bashir, who had accidentally crossed over to PoK in the Poonch sector.

Ali, who crossed the LoC near Rangar Nala in Poonch on December 31 and was handed over to Pakistan Army on Tuesday, said, "These people provided me with clothes, shoes and gave me food. These are very good people ,the Army and the police."

Two youths, Ali & Mohammed have been repatriated

The Army said in a press release that 14-year-old Ali from Mirpur district of PoK had inadvertently crossed over to India in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan authorities have also handed over India's Mohammed after 16 days in Pakistan custody.

"The Pakistan authorities finally accepted the proposal on January 6, 2021. With the support of Jammu and Kashmir Police and civil administration, Ali Haider was repatriated to Pakistan through Poonch Rawalakot crossing point. Pakistan Authorities also handed over India's Mohammed after 16 days of staying in Pakistan custody," the release said.

In other news, Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled mortars at forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on January 5, a defence spokesperson had said.

