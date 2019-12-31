Pune: Youth With Cerebral Palsy Set To Become Judge; Cites Example Of Stephen Hawking

In a rather inspiring case, a 31-year-old from Pune, suffering from cerebral palsy is now set to take charge as the Civil judge of junior division in February next year. Cerebral palsy is a condition caused by a brain injury that takes place before, during or shortly after birth. It affects muscle tone and control, which can result in involuntary movements or abnormal walking.

Nikhil Prasad Baji - a patient of Cerebral Palsy from birth, passed out judicial magistrate first class and civil judge junior division exam in December this year. Speaking to ANI, Nikhil spoke about his journey and said,

''I always accepted the way I am. Even in childhood when children used to play cricket I also felt like playing. But due to disability, I could not. So I decided to become an Umpire and decided that if I can't play cricket then I can become a good Umpire.' I liked political science from the beginning. Hence, I had in mind from beginning only that I should do law and I did practice in court to understand the court functioning."

Nikhil further cited the example of renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, who was also a cerebral palsy patient and said that nobody in life should feel that he or she is lacking in something or so. Hawking was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis at the age of 21. The British physicist went on to earn his Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge, author seven-books and co-author a dozen others.

(With Inputs from ANI)