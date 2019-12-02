Four-year-old With Cerebral Palsy Who Was Told He'll Never Walk, Walks Into Nursery

A four-year-old boy in the United Kingdom was told that he would never walk beat the odds. The boy proudly walked into his pre-school with a big grin on his face. Bleu Greenwood was born with a severe form of Cerebral Palsy and his parents saved money all his life to pay for an operation that saved his life.

Walking for the first time

Over the summer Bleu's parents raised close to 10,000 pounds and were finally able to pay for an operation that saved Bleu's life. Bleu was born with a rare form of Cerebral Palsy that affected all his limbs. Bleu also suffers from epilepsy, sleep apnea, and on top of all that has a weak immune system. The life-saving operation that Bleu had cut some nerves in his spinal cords according to local media reports. After the operation and months of intensive physiotherapy, Bleu was finally able to take his first steps.

The video shows Bleu walking with the help of a specially designed walker. Despite his difficulties, Bleu is seen grinning happily in the video as he toddles into the nursery.

Bleu Greenwood's mother said that the moments of Bleu's first steps were the most emotional moment of her life and that she was overwhelmed with joy. She added that it just showed the world how determined her son was. She also told local media that the whole family celebrated the moments that Bleu took his first steps.

Bleu Greenwood was born at Leicester Royal Infirmary on August 21, 2015. He was only 10 days old when he first started experiencing seizures. Bleu was four-months-old when doctors diagnosed him with cerebral palsy. The doctors told the parents that Bleu had the most severe case of cerebral palsy and that he would never walk in his life.

(With inputs from agencies)