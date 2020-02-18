YSRCP Alleges TDP Of Releasing Parts Of 'Panchnama', Says 'It Is To Claim Their Innocence'

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Monday alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) released parts of the 'Panchnama' (seizure memo) copy of the IT-Department to claim their innocence. As per reports, the two pages of the memo released by the TDP show that the IT Department has inspected cash and gold at the former personal secretary of N Chandrababu Naidu- P Srinivas' residence, but has not seized anything.

The TDP on Sunday had accused the YSRCP of falsely linking the detection of alleged unaccounted income of Rs 2,000 crore by the IT department during its raids. The accusations came in as the TDP made the 'Panchnama' public. The TDP had further accused the ruling Congress party in Andhra Pradesh of trying to sling mud on their party and their party leader- N Chandrababu Naidu.

YSRCP releases documents

The YSRCP released the 'panchanama' report of IT raids on RK Infra Corp Pvt Ltd, Kadapa, in a move to defend its argument. The ruling Congress party released documents on CBDT press notes that were released on November 11, 2019, and February 13, 2020. According to YSRCP, the two documents include TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who is involved in corrupt practices.

Read: Andhra govt launches 'YSR Pension Kanuka' scheme to deliver pension at people's doorstep

TDP's allegations on YSRCP

The TDP in its press release alleged that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's government is making false propaganda regarding them to divert the attention of people from its misrule. According to the release, the CBDT note did not mention the PS or PA of Naidu directly.

The press note said, "Srinivas was already relieved from Chandrababu Naidu's office nine months ago. While the IT officials said that Rs 2,000 crore irregularities were noticed in the country, the YSR mafia has started a false campaign that the amount was found at Srinivas and started blaming TDP."

Read: Direct tax collection target scaled-down in the budget; new slabs to benefit taxpayers: CBDT chairman

It further added, "In reality, the Jaganmohan Reddy government awarded the reverse tendering contract of Polavaram project to a company, which was raided by IT officials. The central government also objected to changing of contractors as the project works will be delayed and the same information was revealed in parliament. However, people are questioning how the Jagan govt awarded Polavaram and Veligonda reverse tendering projects to a company facing IT raids."

Read: TDP demands memorandum given to PM Modi by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to be made public

Read: YSRCP & TDP leaders battle out in war of words over KIA Motors

(With ANI Inputs)