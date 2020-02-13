TDP Demands Memorandum Given To PM Modi By CM Jagan Mohan Reddy To Be Made Public

Senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu launched a scathing attack at Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy as he demanded to know why the CM was refraining from making his memorandum to PM Narendra Modi public. The memorandum is reported to be about demanding more funds for Andhra Pradesh. Ramakrishnudu questioned why the memorandum wasn't being made public even to those who ask through Right to Information (RTI).

The TDP leader also alleged that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has admitted that the state is bankrupt, its finances in doldrums, and yet, the YSRCP government is harping on about trivial issues like three capitals. Furthermore, Ramakrishnudu stated that Andhra Pradesh is carrying a bad reputation as he cited that developments in the state were discussed at the Davos Economic Forum but investors were unconvinced and hence, they decided to keep away from the state.

READ | Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Meets High Power Committee Over Three-capitals Issue

READ | Delhi Elections: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Congratulates Kejriwal For His 'remarkable Victory'

Ramakrishnudu also said that the CM has visited Delhi seven times and visited the Prime Minister four times but it seems as if he did not get a response on the matter of funds and that is why he is not disclosing the details.

Jagan Gifts PM Statuette Of Lord Balaji

Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in New Delhi. CM Reddy had a discussion on multiple issues with the Prime Minister, as per sources, and also gave him a gift - a statuette of Lord Balaji. The meeting was also attended by YCP MPs and party leaders Vijayasair Reddy and Mithun Reddy.

The meeting comes weeks after the Jagan-led government went ahead with the three capital formation for Andhra Pradesh which recognized the establishment of an executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool. The Bill was passed in the state legislature on January 20.

The move has been opposed by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu who has said that it will be a burden on the exchequer and that it has no benefits.

READ | Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Hints At Abolishing State Legislative Council

READ | Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Meets PM Modi; Gifts Him Statuette Of Lord Balaji

(With ANI Inputs)