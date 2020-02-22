YSRCP MLA Begins Pad Yatra In Support Of Three Capitals Decision In Andhra Pradesh

Supporting the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision of three capitals in the State, Nandigama MLA M Jaganmohan Rao from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) started off with his 'Pad Yatra' (March) on Saturday. Rao started his support march from party office in Nandigama to Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Kurnool district. The pad yatra was flagged off by the former minister Vasant Nageswar Rao.

'Three capitals decision is for all-round development': Rao

Rao asserted that the Chief Minister took the decision of three capitals for the all-round development of the state and this decision will help in the overall development and welfare of Andhra Pradesh.

'I am going on this pad yatra from Nandigama to Srisailam. The Chief Minister took the decision of the three capitals for all-round development of the State. He took that decision to keep the State in a good position in the country in terms of development and welfare', Rao said at the pad yatra event.

'Don't feel stressed and agitated about the idea': Rao

He also stated that the decision will be useful to everyone in the state and people should not feel stressed and agitate about the idea. The idea of decentralization is for the development of all regions.

"This decision will be useful to all in the state. Nobody should feel tensed or agitate against this idea. The government is committed to the development of all. The main idea of decentralization is the development for all regions. The government will definitely help the development of those who are afraid of this decentralization," he added.

About 'AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill'

On January 20, this year the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 that intended to give shape to State government's plan of having three capitals executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative in Amaravati and judicial in Kurnool.

The AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, also provides for dividing the state into various zones and establishing zonal planning and development boards. The village and (municipal) ward secretariats system that the government brought in in October last year now gets statutory backing as it has been made part of the new Bill.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image Credits: PTI