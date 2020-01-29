YSRCP Questions TDP Chief's Absence During Abolition Of Andhra Legislative Council Debate

Senior YSR Congress leader and MLA Ambati Rambabu on Tuesday questioned as to why former Andhra chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu "ran away" from the Assembly when a crucial decision to abolish legislative council was being taken on Monday.

"Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy took the decision that was taken by late NT Ramarao, the founder of TDP, way back in 1983. Why did Chandrababu Naidu step back from expressing his opinion on the floor of assembly?" Rambabu questioned. The YSRCP leader further added: "Naidu is number one in backstabbing politics. He is making ridiculous challenges to the government that came into power only eight months ago with a thumping majority. Whether Chandrababu Naidu has any respect for democracy? He is asking us to resign time and again. If he is so much interested, he should get his party MLAs and MPs resign, and go for election."

Terming the decision as 'historic', the YSRCP leader reminded that there is no legislative council in most of the states.

AP Government to dissolve the Legislative Council

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed the state government's resolution to dissolve the Legislative Council. The Assembly will send the resolution to the central government for further process. Legislative council exist only in six out of the 28 states in the country.

The council were abolished in Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal in the last few decades. The legislative council of Andhra Pradesh has 58 members of which 27 belong to the Opposition party, TDP while YSRCP has just 9 members. Whereas in the Assembly, the YSRCP holds sway with 151 of the 175 legislators belonging to the ruling party.

Article 169 of the constitution says ‘Parliament may by law provide for the abolition of the Legislative Council of a State having such a Councillor for the creation of such a Council in a State having no such Council if the Legislative Assembly of the State passes a resolution to that effect by a majority of the total membership of the Assembly and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of the Assembly present and voting’.

