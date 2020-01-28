Andhra Pradesh: TDP Boycotts Assembly, Writes Letter To Guv Alleging Violation Of Rules

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Monday decided to boycott the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and wrote letters to Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and state Assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram informing about the same.

In its letter, the TDP alleged that the session had been extended without the approval of the Business Advisory Committee which violated the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the State Legislative Assembly.

"Even to discuss bills, some of the bills are already passed in the Legislative Assembly, while some others are referred to the Select Committee, Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Council. While that is the factual situation, what is the need to convene Assembly once again and discuss the same bills that have been passed already or referred to Select Committee," the TDP questioned in the letter.

"Undemocratic and unconstitutional"

The Telugu Desam Party also said that inviting the members to discuss the bills is a "mockery of the democratic process and is unconstitutional in nature." Further, the party urged the Speaker to provide clarifications on the Bills, adding that such a desperate move also violates the business rules of the Legislative Assembly.

"This practice is a clear departure from the existing rules and conventions; legally this process is under court's adjudication," the letter added.

The TDP accused the ruling YSR Congress of violating the rules and stated that the Telugu Desam Legislative Party (TDLP) will not support "undemocratic, dubious and unconstitutional process" and will hence boycott the Assembly.

TDP meets AP Governor

A TDP delegation led by the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu visited the Governor of Andhra Pradesh on January 24. The reason for this meeting was to submit a memorandum to the Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, calling out the irregularities in the legislative Assembly and the council in the state.

As per media reports, the reason a TDP delegation forwarded a memorandum to the Governor to inform the way in which the current Assembly session was carried out.

It stated that the Special Session announced by the government in Andhra Pradesh was conducted in an 'unprecedented and undemocratic' manner. Reportedly, the delegation also suggested that the Speaker of the Assembly degraded the platform's sanctity.

(With inputs from ANI)