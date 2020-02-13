'Are You Roasting Singles?': Zomato's Tweet About Kiss Day Leaves Netizens In Splits

With Valentines Day just around the corner, Zomato India tweeted the most “hilarious” post to mark the Kiss Day on February 13. The week started with Rose Day on February 7, and brands including Zomato have posted about each one leading to the 'V-day'. However, according to Zomato India, its followers should “kiss fries” instead of “french kiss”. This tweet took the internet by storm with netizens either sharing laughing emojis or taunting the brand for “mocking singles”.

Within a few hours, the tweet has received over a thousand likes and hundreds of comments. Zomato India played with emojis to put forth their “quirky” wish for Kiss Day. It first shows a sad face when the fries are distant, however, as they place next to each other, the emoji used is a happy one.

why french kiss



😞 🍟



🙁 🍟



😗 🍟



😙🍟



😚



when you can kiss french fries — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) February 13, 2020

Netizens in splits

Most of the internet users were seen sharing laughs and agreeing with Zomato that fries are better. However, some of them also said that “fries will not kiss them back”. One of the Twitter users also talked about how to french kiss burns calories and another option given by Zomato India gives calories. Meanwhile, others think that the brand is “roasting singles” or wants them to “get fat”. One internet user also said that both things, kiss and the fries are not healthy and also “overhyped”.

Both are unhealthy and overhyped. — Dҽρυƚყ (@JhoothaChal) February 13, 2020

French fries to gain calories



French kiss to burn calories 😀 — Vikas Nainani (@nainani_vikas) February 13, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Hemant Gurav 🇮🇳 (@rahul124237) February 13, 2020

One Burn calories



Other is source unnecessary calories — Balak (@NirdoshBalak) February 13, 2020

French fries don't kiss me back — Nirupama halder (@Nirupamahalder) February 13, 2020

It's like you don't even want me to have a valentine. Territorial much? — Askandh Gupta (@AskandhG) February 13, 2020

@Tinder_India Get this guy a match. He seems to be losing control — Vinay Dalal (@lord_dalall) February 13, 2020

