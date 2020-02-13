The Debate
'Are You Roasting Singles?': Zomato's Tweet About Kiss Day Leaves Netizens In Splits

General News

With Valentines Day just around the corner, Zomato India tweeted the most “hilarious” post to mark the Kiss Day saying it followers should "kiss french fries".

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Zomato

With Valentines Day just around the corner, Zomato India tweeted the most “hilarious” post to mark the Kiss Day on February 13. The week started with Rose Day on February 7, and brands including Zomato have posted about each one leading to the 'V-day'. However, according to Zomato India, its followers should “kiss fries” instead of “french kiss”. This tweet took the internet by storm with netizens either sharing laughing emojis or taunting the brand for “mocking singles”. 

Within a few hours, the tweet has received over a thousand likes and hundreds of comments. Zomato India played with emojis to put forth their “quirky” wish for Kiss Day. It first shows a sad face when the fries are distant, however, as they place next to each other, the emoji used is a happy one. 

Netizens in splits

Most of the internet users were seen sharing laughs and agreeing with Zomato that fries are better. However, some of them also said that “fries will not kiss them back”. One of the Twitter users also talked about how to french kiss burns calories and another option given by Zomato India gives calories. Meanwhile, others think that the brand is “roasting singles” or wants them to “get fat”. One internet user also said that both things, kiss and the fries are not healthy and also “overhyped”. 

Published:

