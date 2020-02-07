Zomato Gold Membership: How To Get It For Free And What Are Its Benefits?

Recently, Zomato stepped up their game in the food delivery space by acquiring Uber Eats and left competitors like Swiggy back in the race. While this might have benefitted both the participating parties, the benefits have extended to the users as well. As a token of gratitude and joy, Uber Eats is offering its users with complementary Zomato Gold memberships. Here is how existing Uber Eats users will enjoy free Zomato Gold membership for a period of 90 days:

How to get free Zomato Gold membership? (Uber Eats promotional offer)

All the Uber Eats users who have ordered food from the app after July 1, 2019, are entitled to get a free Zomato Gold membership for three months. However, it is worth noting that neither Zomato nor Uber Eats sent out information about this offer to its users. Here is the process to avail the free Zomato Gold membership:

Make sure that you have both Uber Eats, and Zomato installed on your device before proceeding. Now, open the Uber Eats app and log in to your account. Tap on the ‘Go to Zomato’ option. You will be redirected to Zomato, and you will be required to enter your Uber Eats credentials here. Once you have successfully logged into the Zomato app using your Uber Eats details, you will get the notification of the free Zomato Gold membership of 90 days.

Is the offer applicable to new Zomato or Uber Eats users?

The promotional offer is only applicable to existing Uber Eats users, and cannot be claimed by new Uber Eats or Zomato users. If you have an Uber Eats account that was created long ago but was inactive for an extended period, you might not be able to avail the offer. The promotion is only being offered to the users who have ordered food after July 1, 2019.

What if I am unable to claim the free Zomato Gold membership?

Since this is a technical process, there might be room for technical issues and glitches that can occur at any time. However, in such cases, you must log out from the Zomato app and then repeat the process once again. If you are still unsuccessful in claiming your free Zomato Gold membership, check for available updates for Uber Eats and Zomato, and then try again.

Are there any other Zomato Gold offers or Zomato Gold promo codes available for use right now?

As of now, there are no other Zomato gold offers or Zomato Gold promo codes that can be used to get substantial discounts on the Zomato gold memberships. The only existing Zomato Gold offer is the Uber Eats promotion. The Uber Eats promotion does not require the users to visit any particular Zomato Gold offers page or apply any new Zomato Gold promo code during checkout.

What are Zomato Gold benefits and their conditions?

The Zomato Gold membership comes loaded with some exciting and exclusive perks that the users can enjoy. Users can get their Zomato Gold membership by purchasing it through the app or by using the available promo codes. Below is a list of all the benefits that the users enjoy with their Zomato Gold membership and the conditions to use them:

Every Zomato Gold Partner restaurant offers 1+1 food or 2+2 drinks.

The offers can only be used once per day at the partner restaurants.

The offer is only available through the Zomato app and needs two people on the table.

Zomato Gold offer should be presented before asking for the Bill.

Zomato Gold offers cannot be combined with other offers.

The Zomato 1+1 offer is available for all menus except for special dish menus, set menus, platters, buffet and ‘All you can eat’ combos.

The 2+2 drinks offer can be availed as 1+1 complimentary drinks as well.

The complimentary drink will be the same as the first order, and it cannot be applied for pitchers, buckets and non-individual bottles.

