Delhi To Agartala Train Route, Train Timings, Train Number, SOP And Other Details

The Indian Railways have started some special trains for passengers from New Delhi to various destinations. These special trains will be run on a specific schedule and certain guidelines have also been put forth to avoid the spread of COVID-19. One of these weekly special trains is from New Delhi to Agartala. Here are some important details regarding this special train that will be run between these two destinations.
The Coronavirus lockdown has led to several people and especially labourers being stranded in various cities across India. Many of these labourers tried to travel back to their hometowns on foot. Hence to give ease to their problems amidst this pandemic, the Indian Railways have started 30 special trains. One of these trains will be travelling weekly from Delhi to Agartala and vice versa.
The Delhi to Agartala train number is 02502. This 02502 number train will be available for booking from May 13, 2020. The train will depart from New Delhi at 19:50 and will reach Agartala at 13:30 the next day. The train will depart from the New Delhi railway station every Monday and will be travelling back from Agartala every Wednesday.
As mentioned earlier, the train will start its journey from New Delhi at 7:50 p.m. and will reach Agartala at 1:30 p.m. The train number during this journey will be 02502. While travelling back from Agartala, the train will depart at 7:00 p.m. and will reach New Delhi at 11:20 a.m. The train number during the return journey will be 02501.
