Delhi To Agartala Train Route, Train Timings, Train Number, SOP And Other Details

The Indian Railways have started some special trains for passengers from New Delhi to various destinations. These special trains will be run on a specific schedule and certain guidelines have also been put forth to avoid the spread of COVID-19. One of these weekly special trains is from New Delhi to Agartala. Here are some important details regarding this special train that will be run between these two destinations.

Delhi to Agartala special train details

The Coronavirus lockdown has led to several people and especially labourers being stranded in various cities across India. Many of these labourers tried to travel back to their hometowns on foot. Hence to give ease to their problems amidst this pandemic, the Indian Railways have started 30 special trains. One of these trains will be travelling weekly from Delhi to Agartala and vice versa.

Also read | IRCTC Opens Booking For Special Trains; Howrah-Delhi Tickets Sold Within 20 Minutes

The Delhi to Agartala train number is 02502. This 02502 number train will be available for booking from May 13, 2020. The train will depart from New Delhi at 19:50 and will reach Agartala at 13:30 the next day. The train will depart from the New Delhi railway station every Monday and will be travelling back from Agartala every Wednesday.

Here are all the stations that this New Delhi to Agartala (02502) will stop at:

Badarpur Jn Guhwati Kokrajhar New Jalpaiguri Kathihar Jn Barauni Jn Patliputra Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn Kanpur Central

Also read | How Many Tickets Can Be Booked On The IRCTC App? Find Out Here

New Delhi – Agartala train timings

As mentioned earlier, the train will start its journey from New Delhi at 7:50 p.m. and will reach Agartala at 1:30 p.m. The train number during this journey will be 02502. While travelling back from Agartala, the train will depart at 7:00 p.m. and will reach New Delhi at 11:20 a.m. The train number during the return journey will be 02501.

Railway Ministry’s SOP for passengers

These special trains will only have Air Conditioned coaches, namely – First, second and third AC.

Online cancellation of the booking is only permitted 24 hours before the train’s departure. Cancellation will not be allowed less than 24 hours before. Cancellation charges will be applicable in the form of 50% of the ticket fare.

Some dry, ready-to-eat eatables and bottled water will be provided on the train. But according to the SOP, passengers are encouraged to travel with their food and water.

The Indian Railways have made it compulsory for all the passengers to install the Aarogya Setu App.

In order to avoid the spread of COVID-19, no linen blankets, and curtains will be provided in the trains. Hence passengers have been advised to travel with their linens.

No stalls and booths will open on the platforms. No side vending has been permitted on these special trains.

Passengers must be present at the train station at least 90 minutes before the train’s departure.

Passengers who are asymptomatic and have a confirmed e-ticket will be allowed to board the train and travel.

The Ministry in its SOP has said that all passengers should wear a mask while onboard and practice social distancing.

Also read | IRCTC Website Not Opening, Booking For 15 Special Trains Pushed To 18:00 Hours Now

Also read | How To Register On IRCTC App? Here's An Easy Step-by-step Guide For You