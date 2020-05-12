Last Updated:

Delhi To Ahmedabad: Train Route, Timetable & Booking Details For This Special Train

Delhi to Ahmedabad train route, time table and booking and cancellation details are provided for passengers to check before planning to travel. Take a look.

Written By
Siddharth Iyer
delhi to ahmedabad

Many are separated from the families and are isolated from their peers due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. In light of this, The Indian Railways has started a total of 15 special trains that will let citizens of Delhi travel to other major cities of India. All these trains will begin functioning on May 12, 2020. One such special train will allow people to travel from Delhi to Ahmedabad. 

New Delhi to Ahmedabad train timings

Also Read | Delhi to Madgaon train route, timetable, and booking details

  • New Delhi to Ahmedabad special train will run every day of the week. 
  • New Delhi to Ahmedabad: Train number 2958 will leave from New Delhi at 8:25 PM and reach Ahmedabad at 10:05 AM. 
  • Ahmedabad to New Delhi: Train number 2957 will leave from Patna at 6:20 PM and reach New Delhi at 8:00 AM

List of stopping points between Delhi to Ahmedabad special train

Also Read | Delhi to Howrah train route, timetable, booking details, and travelling rules to follow

  • Ahmedabad Junction
  • Jaipur
  • Palanpur Junction

Delhi to Ahmedabad train ticket fare

The booking for train tickets has now begun. All those who want to travel during the lockdown will have to purchase their tickets from the official IRCTC website. The train fares for Delhi to Ahmedabad are as follows: 

  • First AC ₹3,485.00 
  • Second AC ₹2,065.00
  • Third AC ₹1,460.00 

Train route map for New Delhi to Ahmedabad 

Also Read | Delhi to Bilaspur train route, timetable, booking details & travelling rules to follow

delhi to ahmedabad

Delhi to Ahmedabad Timetable

Online cancellation of tickets

  • Online cancellation is permitted only up to 24 hours before the departure of the train from the starting station. 
  • A cancellation charge of the tickets will be levied which will be equal to 50% of the total fare.
  • For trains that are cancelled by the Indian Railways till May 17, 2020, passengers would receive a full refund automatically by IRCTC. 

Facilities and rules for train travelling 

delhi to ahmedabad

[Source: IRCTC official website]

SOP issued by the government for stranded citizens

 

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Also Read | Delhi To Patna Train Route, Timetable & Booking Details For The Special Trains

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all