Delhi To Ahmedabad: Train Route, Timetable & Booking Details For This Special Train

Many are separated from the families and are isolated from their peers due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. In light of this, The Indian Railways has started a total of 15 special trains that will let citizens of Delhi travel to other major cities of India. All these trains will begin functioning on May 12, 2020. One such special train will allow people to travel from Delhi to Ahmedabad.
Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12th May, 2020, initially with 15 pairs of trains— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 10, 2020
These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting 15 important cities of the countryhttps://t.co/tOvEFT1C8Z pic.twitter.com/dvdxKaxshM
The booking for train tickets has now begun. All those who want to travel during the lockdown will have to purchase their tickets from the official IRCTC website. The train fares for Delhi to Ahmedabad are as follows:
Passenger services on Indian Railways shall be partially restored w.e.f. from 12th May 2020 in a graded manner. 15 pairs of special trains shall be operated to 15 cities. Only online E-Ticketing will be done through IRCTC website. See attached list.https://t.co/HSfscqd7GQ pic.twitter.com/fUjBiTndDj— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 11, 2020
MHA issues SOPs for Movement of persons by Train:— Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 11, 2020
●Movement of passengers to & fro railway station only on confirmed e-ticket
●Compulsory Medical Screening & only asymptomatic persons to travel
●Strict adherence to Health/hygiene protocols and #SocialDistancing#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/KJUKZXP26P
