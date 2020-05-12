Delhi To Ahmedabad: Train Route, Timetable & Booking Details For This Special Train

Many are separated from the families and are isolated from their peers due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. In light of this, The Indian Railways has started a total of 15 special trains that will let citizens of Delhi travel to other major cities of India. All these trains will begin functioning on May 12, 2020. One such special train will allow people to travel from Delhi to Ahmedabad.

Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12th May, 2020, initially with 15 pairs of trains



These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting 15 important cities of the countryhttps://t.co/tOvEFT1C8Z pic.twitter.com/dvdxKaxshM — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 10, 2020

New Delhi to Ahmedabad train timings

Also Read | Delhi to Madgaon train route, timetable, and booking details

New Delhi to Ahmedabad special train will run every day of the week.

New Delhi to Ahmedabad: Train number 2958 will leave from New Delhi at 8:25 PM and reach Ahmedabad at 10:05 AM.

Ahmedabad to New Delhi: Train number 2957 will leave from Patna at 6:20 PM and reach New Delhi at 8:00 AM

List of stopping points between Delhi to Ahmedabad special train

Also Read | Delhi to Howrah train route, timetable, booking details, and travelling rules to follow

Ahmedabad Junction

Jaipur

Palanpur Junction

Delhi to Ahmedabad train ticket fare

The booking for train tickets has now begun. All those who want to travel during the lockdown will have to purchase their tickets from the official IRCTC website. The train fares for Delhi to Ahmedabad are as follows:

First AC ₹3,485.00

Second AC ₹2,065.00

Third AC ₹1,460.00

Train route map for New Delhi to Ahmedabad

Also Read | Delhi to Bilaspur train route, timetable, booking details & travelling rules to follow

Delhi to Ahmedabad Timetable

Passenger services on Indian Railways shall be partially restored w.e.f. from 12th May 2020 in a graded manner. 15 pairs of special trains shall be operated to 15 cities. Only online E-Ticketing will be done through IRCTC website. See attached list.https://t.co/HSfscqd7GQ pic.twitter.com/fUjBiTndDj — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 11, 2020

Online cancellation of tickets

Online cancellation is permitted only up to 24 hours before the departure of the train from the starting station.

A cancellation charge of the tickets will be levied which will be equal to 50% of the total fare.

For trains that are cancelled by the Indian Railways till May 17, 2020, passengers would receive a full refund automatically by IRCTC.

Facilities and rules for train travelling

[Source: IRCTC official website]

SOP issued by the government for stranded citizens

MHA issues SOPs for Movement of persons by Train:

●Movement of passengers to & fro railway station only on confirmed e-ticket

●Compulsory Medical Screening & only asymptomatic persons to travel

●Strict adherence to Health/hygiene protocols and #SocialDistancing#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/KJUKZXP26P — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 11, 2020

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Also Read | Delhi To Patna Train Route, Timetable & Booking Details For The Special Trains