Delhi To Bilaspur Train Route, Timetable, Booking Details & Travelling Rules To Follow

The Indian Railways has started special 30 trains for travelling across the nation amid the COVID-19 lockdown. As a lot of people were stuck away from home or workplace in other cities, the Indian railways decided to help them travel intercity.

These trains would be commencing from Delhi and will connect to other major cities of India and will commence from May 12th. One of these special trains will run to aid passengers to travel between Delhi and Bilaspur in Chattisgarh.

Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12th May, 2020, initially with 15 pairs of trains



These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting 15 important cities of the countryhttps://t.co/tOvEFT1C8Z pic.twitter.com/dvdxKaxshM — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 10, 2020

New Delhi-Bilaspur train timings

The special trains will run on Monday and Thursday from Bilaspur (train number 02441) to New Delhi and Tuesday and Saturday from New Delhi (Train Number 02442) to Bilaspur.

List of stopping points in Delhi and Bilaspur special train

Raipur Jn

Nagpur

Bhopal

Jhansi

Read | Delhi To Howrah Train Route, Timetable, Booking Details, And Travelling Rules To Follow

Delhi to Bilaspur train ticket fare

As announced by Indian Railways the booking for train tickets has commenced. People will have to book tickets online on www.irctc.co.in as ticket booking on the counter will not be available. According to the IRCTC website, the train fares between Delhi to Bilaspur are as follows:

First AC Rs 4,745

Second AC Rs 2,790

Third AC Rs 1950

Train route map for New Delhi to Bilaspur

Image Source: Google Map

Delhi to Bilaspur Timetable

Image Source: Ministry of Railways Twitter

Passenger services on Indian Railways shall be partially restored w.e.f. from 12th May 2020 in a graded manner. 15 pairs of special trains shall be operated to 15 cities. Only online E-Ticketing will be done through IRCTC website. See attached list.https://t.co/HSfscqd7GQ pic.twitter.com/fUjBiTndDj — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 11, 2020

Online cancellation of tickets

As per the instructions given on the official website, here is the cancellation policy:

Online cancellation of tickets is permitted only up to 24 hours before the departure of the train from the starting station.

A cancellation charge of the tickets would be levied which will be equal to 50% of the fare.

For trains that are cancelled by the Indian Railways till May 17, 2020, passengers would receive a full refund automatically by IRCTC.

Read | How To Register On IRCTC App? Here's An Easy Step-by-step Guide For You

Read | IRCTC Opens Booking For Special Trains; Howrah-Delhi Tickets Sold Within 20 Minutes

Facilities and rules for train travelling

Source: IRCTC official website

SOP issued by the government for stranded citizens

MHA issues SOPs for Movement of persons by Train:

●Movement of passengers to & fro railway station only on confirmed e-ticket

●Compulsory Medical Screening & only asymptomatic persons to travel

●Strict adherence to Health/hygiene protocols and #SocialDistancing#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/KJUKZXP26P — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 11, 2020

Read | Delhi To Secunderabad Train Route, Timetable And Booking Details

Read | Delhi To Bhubaneswar Train Route, Timetable, And Booking Details

Image Credits: Canva