Delhi To Patna Train Route, Timetable & Booking Details For The Special Trains

The Indian Railways has started another 15 pairs of special trains (total 30 trains) for passengers to travel across the nation amid the COVID 19 lockdown. As a lot of people were stuck away from families or those who need to travel for unavoidable reasons, the Indian railways decided to help them travel intercity.

These trains would be starting from Delhi and will connect to other major cities of India and were to commence from May 12th. One of these special trains will run to aid passengers to travel between Delhi and Patna (Rajendranagar Jn) in Bihar.

Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12th May, 2020, initially with 15 pairs of trains



These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting 15 important cities of the country

New Delhi-Patna train timings

The special trains will run every day throughout the week between New Delhi and Patna.

New Delhi to Patna: Train number 2310 will leave from New Delhi at 17:15 PM and reach Patna at 05:30 AM

Patna to New Delhi: Train number 2309 will leave from Patna at 19:20 PM and reach New Delhi at 07:40 AM

List of stopping points between Delhi-Patna special train

Patna Jn

Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn

Kanpur Central

Delhi to Patna train ticket fare

As announced by Indian Railways the booking for train tickets has commenced. People will have to book tickets online on www.irctc.co.in as ticket booking on the counter will not be available. According to the IRCTC website, the train fares between Delhi to Patna are as follows:

First AC ₹3,660.00

Second AC ₹2,170.00

Third AC ₹1,535.00

Train route map for New Delhi to Patna

Delhi to Patna Timetable

Passenger services on Indian Railways shall be partially restored w.e.f. from 12th May 2020 in a graded manner. 15 pairs of special trains shall be operated to 15 cities. Only online E-Ticketing will be done through IRCTC website.

Online cancellation of tickets

As per the instructions given on the official website here is the cancellation policy:

Online cancellation of tickets is permitted only up to 24 hours before the departure of the train from the starting station.

A cancellation charge of the tickets would be levied which will be equal to 50% of the fare.

For trains that are cancelled by the Indian Railways till May 17, 2020, passengers would receive a full refund automatically by IRCTC.

Facilities and rules for train travelling

SOP issued by the government for stranded citizens

MHA issues SOPs for Movement of persons by Train:

●Movement of passengers to & fro railway station only on confirmed e-ticket

●Compulsory Medical Screening & only asymptomatic persons to travel

●Strict adherence to Health/hygiene protocols and #SocialDistancing

