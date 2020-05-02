What Are Shramik Special Trains? Learn How They Will Be Used To Aid Stranded Migrants

With several migrated populace stranded without a basic source of income, the Indian Railways along with the state authorities have designated trains to carry passengers from a certain destination. The decision comes after the nationwide lockdown will continue even after May 3, for two more weeks. The train service is being called Shramik Special trains. If you are still curious about what are the Shramik special trains, then read on.

Also Read | Lockdown: Indian Railways Crosses Two Million Mark In Distribution Of Free Meals To Needy

What are the Shramik special trains?

Indian Railways has launched the initiative wherein special trains will run from specific destinations to the hometowns of several stranded migrants, labour workforce, students, pilgrims, tourists and special requirement of persons. This comes after the lockdown which was enforced on March 25, has been extended until May 17, into its third stage. State authorities and Indian Railways will work in a collaborative effort to minimize contact through special social distancing and running the trains at a set percentage of its capacity. Indian Railways successfully completed the first train service with 1200 passengers. The destination was from Hyderabad to Jharkhand on May 1, 2020.

Special trains during lockdown

Owing to the nationwide lockdown, in order to effectively help the stranded populace, Shramik special trains have been deployed by the authorities from the following locations: Kota to Hatia, Nasik to Lucknow, Nasik to Bhopal, Aluva to Bhubaneswar, Lingampally to Hatia, and Jaipur to Patna are the pre-decided routes for these trains. These trains will only be run after the special request and cooperations provided by the state government. It was reported that the senior officials will act as the nodal officers for the running of the operation. According to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the trains will be run with all precautionary measures on board.

Also Read | Indian Railways Passenger Services Suspended Till May 17

Shramik special trains during lockdown with precautions

According to reports, only passengers who clear the thermal testing and screening at the boarding points and clear the tests without any symptoms will be allowed to board the trains. The sending state is in charge of screening, testing at boarding points and also providing sanitized buses for the passengers. The received station authorities will also have to follow protocols of mandatory quarantine for 21 days for the received passengers. Within the train, social-distancing, hygiene and covering the face with masks are a mandatory rule. Everyone has to abide by the same.

Also Read | Rise In Private Foodgrains Freight Amid Lockdown: Indian Railways

Also Read | Indian Railways Develops Contactless Cubicles For Doctors To Treat COVID-19 Patients