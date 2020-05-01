Centre Runs Seven Trains To Transport Stranded Migrants & Students Across States Today

Easing migrants' struggles stranded across India, the Ministry of railways on Friday, has announced special trains to transport tourists, students, migrant labourers through several states. Beginning movement of migrants, the ministry will operate seven special point-to-point trains on Friday. Currently, India has 35365 cases with 1152 deaths.

MHA permits movement of stranded persons by train, Railways to run 'Shramik Special'

Seven special trains to function

Two special trains will leave Rajasthan's Kota for Jharkhand's Hatia with students on board, today.

Special train to take migrant labourers to start from Aluva Railway station (AWY) in Kochi at 18:00 hrs today to Bhuvaneshwar. 1200 Odiya labourers will be on this train.

A train from Jaipur ferrying (today) migrants will reach Patna tomorrow at 12 pm.

First train carrying 1200 migrants from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand started at 4:50 am today

Two trains from Nashik - one to Lucknow, one to Bhopal

MHA allows movement of migrants

Amending its order to allow movement of stranded migrants, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons across India, the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed by special trains to be operated by Ministry of Railways (MOR). MOR will designate nodal officer(s) for coordinating with State/ UTs for their movement. MoR will issue detailed guidelines for sale of tickets, and for social distancing and other safety measures to be observed at train stations, train platforms and within the trains.

Railways issues guidelines for special train travel

Special trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned State Governments as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons. The Railways and State Govts shall appoint senior officials as Nodal Officers

Passengers to be screened by sending states & only those found asymptomatic will be allowed. Sending State Govts will have to bring passengers in batches to the designated Railway Station in sanitized buses following social distancing norms&other precautions

On arrival at the destination, passengers will be received by the State Government, who would make all arrangements for their screening, quarantine if necessary



Coronavirus in India

As of date, 25148 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 9064 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 10498. 1152 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation allowed in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.