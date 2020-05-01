Centre Runs Seven Trains To Transport Stranded Migrants & Students Across States Today

Quick links:
Easing migrants' struggles stranded across India, the Ministry of railways on Friday, has announced special trains to transport tourists, students, migrant labourers through several states. Beginning movement of migrants, the ministry will operate seven special point-to-point trains on Friday. Currently, India has 35365 cases with 1152 deaths.
MHA permits movement of stranded persons by train, Railways to run 'Shramik Special'
Haryana eases lockdown, allows industrial activities in 15 districts; issues guidelines
Amending its order to allow movement of stranded migrants, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons across India, the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed by special trains to be operated by Ministry of Railways (MOR). MOR will designate nodal officer(s) for coordinating with State/ UTs for their movement. MoR will issue detailed guidelines for sale of tickets, and for social distancing and other safety measures to be observed at train stations, train platforms and within the trains.
MHA to states: Ensure free movement of trucks to maintain essential goods supply chain
Coronavirus Live Updates: India sees sharpest one day rise with 1993 cases; total at 35365
As of date, 25148 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 9064 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 10498. 1152 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation allowed in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.