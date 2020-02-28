Holi Special Trains 2020: An Extensive List Of 26 Special Trains, Stops & Other Details

Holi is amongst the most auspicious festivals of India which is filled with joy, colours, water, games and more. People celebrate this festival of colour with family and friends by applying colour, sharing sweets, drinking Bhaang or Thandai. Holi special trains by Central Railway will be provided for the people staying away from home so that they can easily reach their homes without any delay or problems.
This year, there are 26 trains that are going to run as Holi Special trains 2020. According to a release by the Railways officials, these special trains will be running on the northern routes from Mumbai and Pune. The special trains will start functioning from March 5 and will be available till March 15. The bookings will start from February 29 onwards.
The Holi special train's halts are- Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Harda, Itarsi, Pipapriya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Allahabad Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara. The trains will only take four trips, two from LTT and two from Patna.
Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 14 Sleeper Class and 5 General Second Class.
The Holi special train's halts are- Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Harda, Itarsi, Pipapriya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur and Allahabad Chheoki. The trains will only take four trips, two from LTT and two from Varanasi.
Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 14 Sleeper Class and 5 General Second Class.
Also Read | Central Railway to operate extra trains on Holi
The Holi special train's halts are- Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Harda, Itarsi, Hoshangabad, Bhopal, Vidisha, Bina, Saugor, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur and Allahabad Chheoki, Varanasi and Aunrihar Jn. The trains will only take four trips, two from LTT and two from Mau.
Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 14 Sleeper Class and 5 General Second Class.
Also Read | Mumbai Central Railway celebrates 95 years of EMU service
The Holi special train's halts are- Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipapriya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Allahabad Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaye, Buxar and Ara. The trains will only take four trips, two from LTT and two from Danapur.
Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 14 Sleeper Class and 5 General Second Class.
Also Read | Mumbai's Central Railway line hampered, chaos on first day of AC local train
The Holi special train's halts are- Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Virar, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Bhestan, Chalthan, Nandurbar, Amalner, Dharagaon, Paldhi, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Wardha, Hinganghat and Chandrapur. It is the only train amongst the Holi special trains 2020 that is making 10 trips.
Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Five AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper Class and 6 General Second Class.
WR to run Holi special train between Gandhidham & Bhagalpur #WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/dVTS6dBtPO— Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 18, 2020
होली विशेष रेलगाड़ियां-2020 pic.twitter.com/8sIyriVNuf— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) February 10, 2020
Also Read | First AC local of Central Railway flagged off in Mumbai