Holi Special Trains 2020: An Extensive List Of 26 Special Trains, Stops & Other Details

Holi is amongst the most auspicious festivals of India which is filled with joy, colours, water, games and more. People celebrate this festival of colour with family and friends by applying colour, sharing sweets, drinking Bhaang or Thandai. Holi special trains by Central Railway will be provided for the people staying away from home so that they can easily reach their homes without any delay or problems.

This year, there are 26 trains that are going to run as Holi Special trains 2020. According to a release by the Railways officials, these special trains will be running on the northern routes from Mumbai and Pune. The special trains will start functioning from March 5 and will be available till March 15. The bookings will start from February 29 onwards.

Holi special trains 2020

LTT-Patna-LTT specials

The Weekly Special Train No. 02041 will start its journey from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05:10 hrs on Thursday, March 5 and 12, 2020. The special train for Bihar will arrive Patna at 11.20 hrs on the next day on Friday.

The Weekly Special Train No. 01104 will start its journey from Patna at 21.00 hrs on Friday, March 6 and 13, 2020. The special train for Bihar will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 04.10 hrs the third day on Sunday.

The Holi special train's halts are- Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Harda, Itarsi, Pipapriya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Allahabad Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara. The trains will only take four trips, two from LTT and two from Patna.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 14 Sleeper Class and 5 General Second Class.

LTT- Varanasi- LTT specials

The Weekly Special Train No. 01117 will start its journey Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23:05 hrs on Sunday, March 8 and 15, 2020 and will arrive Varanasi at 6:15 hrs on the third day on Tuesday.

Train No.02048 Weekly Special will leave Varanasi station at exactly 8:00 hrs on March 10 and 17, 2020 i.e. Tuesday. The express trains will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 14:00 hrs on the next day.

The Holi special train's halts are- Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Harda, Itarsi, Pipapriya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur and Allahabad Chheoki. The trains will only take four trips, two from LTT and two from Varanasi.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 14 Sleeper Class and 5 General Second Class.

Also Read | Central Railway to operate extra trains on Holi

LTT- MAU- LTT specials

The Weekly Special Train No. 02043 will leave at 5.10 hrs from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Saturday, March 7 and 14, 2020. The reaches the final stop, Mau, at 9:50 hrs on Sunday.

The Weekly Special Train No. 01120 will leave at 19:25 hrs from Mau station on Sunday, March 08 and 15, 2020. The reaches the final stop, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, at 05:00 hrs on the third day.

The Holi special train's halts are- Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Harda, Itarsi, Hoshangabad, Bhopal, Vidisha, Bina, Saugor, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur and Allahabad Chheoki, Varanasi and Aunrihar Jn. The trains will only take four trips, two from LTT and two from Mau.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 14 Sleeper Class and 5 General Second Class.

Also Read | Mumbai Central Railway celebrates 95 years of EMU service

Pune-Danapur-Pune specials

Train No. 01123 Weekly Special will leave from Pune station at 17:40 hrs on Sunday, March 8, and 15. 2020. The train will arrive at Danapur station at 01:30 hrs on Tuesday.

Train No. 01124 Weekly Special will leave at 6:30 hrs from Danapur station on March 11 and 17, 2020 and will arrive Pune at 17:10 hrs the next day.

The Holi special train's halts are- Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipapriya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Allahabad Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaye, Buxar and Ara. The trains will only take four trips, two from LTT and two from Danapur.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 14 Sleeper Class and 5 General Second Class.

Also Read | Mumbai's Central Railway line hampered, chaos on first day of AC local train

Pune-Ballarshah-Pune specials

The Weekly Special Train No. 02049 will start running from Pune at 17:30 hrs on every Tuesday from March 3 to March 31 which is five Trips. The Holi special train will arrive at Ballarshah at 14:25 hrs next day.

The Weekly Special Train No. 01480 will start running from Ballarshah at 18:15 hrs on every Wednesday from March 4 to April 01, 2020, which are in total five trips. The Holi special train will arrive Pune at 17:00 hrs next day.

The Holi special train's halts are- Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Virar, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Bhestan, Chalthan, Nandurbar, Amalner, Dharagaon, Paldhi, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Wardha, Hinganghat and Chandrapur. It is the only train amongst the Holi special trains 2020 that is making 10 trips.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Five AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper Class and 6 General Second Class.

WR to run Holi special train between Gandhidham & Bhagalpur #WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/dVTS6dBtPO — Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 18, 2020

Also Read | First AC local of Central Railway flagged off in Mumbai