How To Reach Railway Station In Lockdown? See The Modes Of Transport To Use In Lockdown

The Indian Railways had started their passenger train services for the first time from May 12 after the lockdown was imposed on March 24, 2020. The railways initially started running 15 pairs of trains from March 12. These are the Rajdhani special trains and run between Delhi to different destination stations in India. Take a look at the mode of transport you can use to reach the railway station in lockdown. While the rest of the passenger train services are still not functional until June 30, people who want to travel to different states can avail these Rajdhani special trains. However, for the migrant workers, the Sharmik special trains will continue to be functional since they were first started from May 1st 2020.

How to reach railway station in lockdown?

Train Passengers who have confirmed train ticket with them need not get a curfew pass to reach their nearby railway station.

Private cars are allowed to reach stations, however, the receiving car should have a curfew pass or an e-pass for their car.

are allowed to reach stations, however, the receiving car should have a curfew pass or an e-pass for their car. In many locations, the state government has availed buses to transport people who want to travel to the nearby station. This was seen being followed in the state of Tamil Nadu.

to transport people who want to travel to the nearby station. This was seen being followed in the state of Tamil Nadu. In those locations where the local mode of transport is not working, people can travel by private vehicles, or UBER/OLA services if cabs are available.

For the migrant workers, the centre has instructed the state government to arrange for food and water for the migrants who are going home. The state government has been requested to arrange buses for the migrant workers who have reached their destination station. They are also told to arrange for shelters till the time the buses can be arranged to take the workers to their home.

After arriving at the destination station, passengers would have to undergo local State Government health protocols before they start to move towards their home. The state governments have designed their own way to facilitate the movement of the passengers from the station to their homes.

For example, In Maharashtra, all asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to go home with a 14-day quarantine. The passenger's ticket will be deemed as a which would be considered as a permit for private vehicles to receive the passenger. BEST and MSRTC are also ordered to make provisions to provide buses to facilitate the movement of travellers within and outside the city in Maharashtra.

Facilities and rules for train travelling

Only passengers who have confirmed train tickets would be allowed to enter the railway stations

Passengers are advised to reach the stations 90 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train so that the officials can ensure proper screening of the passengers.

All passengers are advised to download the Aarogya Setu application.

Passengers are advised to carry their personal blankets, bedsheets, and their own linen while travelling.

Passengers would have to carry their own masks, soaps, sanitisers, face cover etc. It is advised that the passengers cover their faces at all times while travelling by train.

Passengers would have to undergo screening at departing stations so as to ensure that only asymptomatic passengers are travelling by train.

Passengers are advised to travel light as porters won't be available at the destination stations.

