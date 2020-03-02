IRCTC Senior Citizen Concession Rules & Details On What Is 'Forgo Full Concession'; Read

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) provides senior citizens with a benefit of availing concessions for travelling in the express trains across India. These concessions help the elderly to travel in nominal amounts and the chances of their ticket clearances and seat confirmations are higher than other citizens of India. IRCTC senior citizen concession is provided by the Central Railway so as to reduce any type of discrimination or inconvenience caused to the old people.

Senior citizen concession in trains and IRCTC concession rules

Which trains provide concessions to senior citizens and who can apply for IRCTC senior citizen concession?

The senior citizens can opt for IRCTC concessions for all Mail, Express, Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Jan Shatabdi and Duronto group of trains. The main criteria for senior citizen concessions in trains is that men must be aged above 60 years and women are supposed to be over 58 years of age. The concessional fares are rebated as 40 per cent for men and 50 per cent for women.

What is the process for availing IRCTC senior citizen concession?

The respected elderly people of the society can opt for the Senior Citizen Concession on IRCTC e-ticketing website. The site has an option of Avail Concession under the Option for Senior Citizen Concession section of passenger details form. The old passengers have to fill the online form and must provide their correct age at the time of booking tickets online. The age provided must match with the date of birth mentioned in the proof they have to carry compulsorily during their journey.

The citizens do not have to provide any proofs during the time of purchasing the tickets. However, carrying proof is necessary as the TC will ask for it at the time of the journey. According to the Central Railway guidelines, the computerized Passenger Reservation System(PRS) provides a provision to allot lower berths to Senior Citizens, and Female passengers of 45 years and above automatically, even if no choice is given, subject to availability of accommodation at the time of booking.

Also Read | IRCTC tour package that will take you on an adventurous journey through Meghalaya

What is the provision for the seating arrangements for senior citizens?

Apart from providing elder passengers with lower berths, the trains that have reserved sleeping accommodation also have a combined quota for senior citizens coaches. The trains have a quota of six lower berths per coach in Sleeper class and three lower berths per coach each in AC 3 tier and AC-2 tier classes kept for senior citizens, pregnant women and female passengers of 45 years of age and above. In case of Rajdhani, Duronto and fully Air Conditioned/Express trains, the number of berths under this quota in 3AC is four lower berths per coach and three lower berths per coach in normal Mail/Express trains.

What is 'Forgo full concession' in IRCTC senior citizen concession rules?

Earlier, the senior citizens of India used to get concessions automatically while booking the tickets for their journey. Now, the IRCTC has provided the old passengers who do not wish to opt for the concessions, with a Forgo Full Concession under the Senior Citizen Concession section. The unused concessions are later used in nation development activities.

Also Read | IRCTC Tour Package and itinerary of the Gujarat tour to the Statue of Unity and Diu

How to forgo full concession?

Passengers eligible for IRCTC senior citizen concession can select the option of Forgo Full Concession under the Option for Senior Citizen Concession section of passenger details form.

What is forgo 50 % concession?

Senior passengers who only want to avail 50 per cent of senior citizen concession can select the option of Forgo 50% Concession under the Option for Senior Citizen Concession section of passenger details form while applying for IRCTC senior citizen concession. This not only benefits the passengers with less amount than the rest but it also helps the IRCTC for their collection in nation-building activities.

Also Read | PM Modi flags off third IRCTC train 'Kashi Mahakal Express' from Varanasi

The website for booking railway tickets is http://www.irctc.co.in. The site is easy to use and one can simply fill the forms, check train details and also the booking details. The government portal provides detailed information on seat availability and also the number of waiting list passengers. The waiting tickets booked through the online portal gets cancelled if the seat is not confirmed. The money is non-refundable.

Also Read | IRCTC and RPF's cleanliness drive: 60 arrested for booking Tatkal tickets illegally