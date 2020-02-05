IRCTC Tour Package That Will Take You On An Adventurous Journey Through Meghalaya

Meghalaya is one of the best tourist locations in all of India, especially for those who want some adventurous activities. If you are planning to go on a vacation and are interested in visiting Meghalaya, then IRCTC has some great tour packages for Meghalaya, that are convenient and affordable. Check out the IRCTC tour package for Meghalaya below.

IRCTC tourism packages for Meghalaya

Also Read | Railway's next IRCTC's 'private train' to run between Indore and Varanasi

You can find the full details for the IRCTC tour package for Meghalaya over here. The name of the IRCTC tour package is Amusing and Adventurous Meghalaya, ex - Mumbai. The package covers several aspects of your travel, including your meals and destinations. The trip starts in Mumbai, where you will have to catch a flight and travel to Guwahati. Once there, you will be given motorcycles that you can use to travel around the area. The duration of stay is for five nights and six days, and the trip will begin on March 16, 2020.

Also Read | IRCTC's new international tour packages to Malaysia & Singapore, Kathmandu-Chitwan-Pokhara

The IRCTC package coves different destinations such as Mawsynram, Mawlyngbna and Jakrem. It also promises several adventurous activities that you can take part in once you reach Meghalaya. Activities such as kayaking, caving, river canoeing, trekking and many others will be available during the trip. Furthermore, the IRCTC package also promises to cover all meals and refreshments during your trip. Only a total of ten people will be eligible for the package at a time.

Also Read | IRCTC's 3rd private train to run on Indore-Varanasi route

A solo package is worth ₹ 35,300, while a double package is cheaper, costing ₹ 31,623. The Mumbai to Guwahati flight is scheduled for 7:35 AM on March 16, 2020. The fight will arrive at Meghalaya at 1:55 PM, after which you will get to spend an adventurous week in the state. The return flight will be from Guwahati at 12:25 PM and you will return to Mumbai by 5:40 PM.

Also Read | IRCTC arranges Vaishno Devi yatra for devotees from Mumbai; Read here