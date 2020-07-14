Kerala Gold Smuggling: Chief Secy To Probe Link Between Accused & CMO, CM Assures Action

In another update in the Kerala gold smuggling case, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has informed that the state Chief Secretary is conducting a probe into the connections of the CMO with the case. Vijayan added that Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta is probing the call records as well which reveal that the former principal secretary to the CM had made calls to the key accused in the smuggling. The Chief Minister also stated that the appointment of accused Swapna Suresh in the IT department is being probed as well.

Reflecting upon minister KT Jaleel's alleged involvement in the case, Vijayan stated that the minister has already issued a clarification. He added that Jaleel has also shared a screenshot of the message he received from UAE Consulate General. Agencies have told Republic TV that records show Swapna Suresh made nine calls to the state's Higher Education Minister Jaleel in the last one month alone and an SMS was also shared. On the other hand, contact between Sarith Kumar and the CM's principal secretary, M Sivasankar, was made at least 13 to 14 times either through calls or text messages.

Chief Minister Vijayan has stated that once the investigation panel headed by the Chief Secretary submits its report, the government will then take appropriate action.

NIA continues investigation

The NIA had took over the case after Centre's nod on July 9. The investigative agency will probe whether the gold smuggling was linked to activities detrimental to national security. The agency has slapped various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against the accused — Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair — in the case. Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair have been sent to NIA custody for eight days. NIA has moved the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to issue a Blue Corner Notice against Faizal Fareed.

During a hearing, the NIA informed the special court that Suresh and Nair forged the seal and emblem of the UAE Embassy to commit the crime. Moreover, it argued that the smuggled gold was not used for jewellery purpose, but for terror activities. Suresh and Nair shall remain in NIA custody till July 21.

Political pressure builds on Vijayan govt

The Opposition's demand for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation has been fuelled further as the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), on Monday, has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the ruling government in the Kerala Assembly. UDF convener Benni Behanan has expressed that the coalition has also decided to move a resolution against Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and seek his resignation alleging his link to the gold smuggling scandal.

Behanan also alleged that the link of the former IT secretary, who is a key accused in the case, with the Chief Minister is clear now and that the attempts to protect the accused have become 'evident now.' He added that the Opposition will continue protests demanding Vijayan's resignation.

