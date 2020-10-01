22-year-old Woman Gang-raped In UP's Balrampur Dies; Akhilesh Demands Strict Action

A day after the widespread outrage over the alleged gang-rape a Dalit teen from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh who succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, a 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly gang-raped in Balrampur died on Wednesday. Dev Ranjan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Balrampur, said that the victim's family alleged that two men raped her. The horrific crime comes barely a day after activists and people took to the streets to protest against the law & order situation in UP.

Police have arrested the two accused

The investigating police officer explained that the incident happened in the Gaisari area of the district. The 22-year-old Dalit woman, working in a private firm, failed to return home in time on Tuesday evening, prompting her parents to start looking for her. The woman's parents said she did not respond to calls on her mobile phone, triggering panic among family members, the police said.

"The woman, however, returned home shortly later in an autorickshaw with an intravascular cannula, medically known as Vigo and used for administering injection, glucose or other fluids in the body, inserted in her hand," the police said, quoting her parents. "The girl looked dazed and in a serious condition, prompting her parents to rush her to a nearby hospital, but she died on the way," said the SP. Acting on the parent's complaint, police identified the accused as Shahid and Sahil and arrested them, news agency PTI quoted the SP as saying.

'BJP govt should commit no laxity'

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "After Hathras, now a daughter was harassed and gang-raped in Balrampur. The victim died in serious condition. Condolences!"

"The BJP government should commit no laxity in this case as was done in Hathras and arrest the accused immediately," he added with a hashtag #Balrampur... #NoMoreBJP" on his Twitter handle.

हाथरस के बाद अब बलरामपुर में भी एक बेटी के साथ सामूहिक बलात्कार और उत्पीड़न का घृणित अपराध हुआ है व घायलावस्था में पीड़िता की मृत्यु हो गयी है. श्रद्धांजलि!



भाजपा सरकार बलरामपुर में हाथरस जैसी लापरवाही व लीपापोती न करे और अपराधियों पर तत्काल कार्रवाई करे.#Balrampur#NoMoreBJP — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 30, 2020

