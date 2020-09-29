Hathras Rape: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Law & Order Under Yogi Adityanath's 'insensitive Govt'

Criticizing the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath's administration, former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav expressed that there is no hope left under the current 'insensitive government'. Referring to the Hathras rape incident, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief highlighted that this is an 'unfortunate reign' of the BJP government for women in Uttar Pradesh. In the same context, Yadav also shared a satirical comic strip referring to Yogi Adityanath's government in the state.

हाथरस की गैंग रेप एवं दरिंदगी की शिकार एक बेबस दलित बेटी ने आख़िरकार दम तोड़ दिया. नम आँखों से पु्ष्पांजलि!



आज की असंवेदनशील सत्ता से अब कोई उम्मीद नहीं बची. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 29, 2020

The gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh has led to a widespread uproar with several personalities criticizing the UP government for lapses in the law and order situation of the state. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP government in UP for putting off the incident initially as 'fake news'. Gandhi said, "The 'class-specific' jungleraj of UP killed another young woman. The government said that this is fake news and left the victim to die. Neither this unfortunate incident was fake, nor the death of the victim nor the brutality of the government."

Moreover, Dalit organization Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad has demanded the death penalty for the accused in the case. The Bhim Army has also been protesting outside the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where the victim succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. Police along with CRPF personnel were deployed outside the hospital. The protesters alleged a lapse in treatment that led to the death of the victim within 24 hours. The Party has now called for nationwide protests over her death.

Hathras gangrape

The 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning, days after being brutally raped by four men in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. The victim was shifted to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi from Aligarh on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

On September 14, the woman was dragged by her dupatta into the fields from a spot where she had been cutting grass with her family and gang-raped. Following which she was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh. The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut.

