Akhilesh Yadav Opposes 'anti-farmer' Agriculture Bills, Says 'BJP Government Will Be Out'

Targetting Centre over the Farm bills passed by the Lok Sabha on September 17, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that the bills will lead to corporate houses gaining control over the farmlands. The Lok Sabha has passed The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

Speaking to ANI, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the Bills are "anti-farmer" and added that that the Agriculture Bills will bring farmers under the control of corporate houses.

"These Bills are anti-farmer and a conspiracy against farmers. In these difficult times, farmers saved our economy but now big industrialists are eyeing farming which will render farmers like labourers. If we do corporate farming in the country it means their farms will be lost and they will not be able to farm the produce of their choice," said Akhilesh.

Further opining on the resignation of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Badal from NDA over this issue, Yadav said that BJP will be out the day farmers know about Agriculture Bills. "This is the just the beginning, the day the farmers have full knowledge about the law being made, the BJP government will be out," he added.

The three central laws, promulgated through ordinances are facing massive protests by farmers' groups in Haryana, UP, and other parts of the country after it was alleged that the ordinances would leave them at the mercy of market forces.

Harsimrat Badal resigns

Harsimrat Kaur Badal and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal voted against the bills. She was present in the House when the bills were being passed. Kaur submitted her resignation soon after party chief Sukhbir Badal announced in Lok Sabha that she would quit the Union Cabinet in protest against the three farm bills.

In her resignation letter, Harsimrat Kaur Badal maintained that it was impossible for her to perform her duties as a Union Minister as the SAD could not go against the interest of the farmers. She lamented that the Centre did not take farmers on board despite her best attempt to persuade the Union Cabinet in this regard. The SAD wanted the bills concerning the marketing of farmers' produce to be referred to a Select Committee. Badal stated that her decision to resign was guided by the tradition of her party to always defend the national interest.

What are the farm bills?

The aforesaid bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace three ordinances promulgated on June 5. As per the Centre, The Essential Commodities Act, 1955 was amended to ensure that the farmers get a good price on many commodities. Items such as food grains, oil, dal, pulses, potato have been removed from the purview of this Act.

Meanwhile, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. Three main political parties in Punjab- Congress, AAP and Shiromani Akali Dal have united against these bills.

