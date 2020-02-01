Nagrota Encounter: 3 Slain JeM Terrorists Had Explosives Ready To Be Used, Says J&K Police

Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists who were slain in an encounter on Jammu-Srinagar Highway on Friday carried Improvised Explosive Devices (IEsD), prepared to use near Nagrota by a third person in a few days, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

The J&K police shared pictures of arms and explosives recovered from the Pakistani terrorists, saying that the trio had dumped the explosives at a convenient location on Jammu-Srinagar Highway to be collected by a third person.

Recovered from 3 Slain #Pakistan terrorists of #JeM today. They had an #IED ready to be used around #Nagrota through some third person in a few days. They had dumped it at a convenient location on #Jammu-#Srinagar #Highway. pic.twitter.com/WWhoC8GqAJ — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) January 31, 2020

The police also stated that a large number of modern arms, ammunition and communication equipment were seized which included AK rifles, pistols and armoured piercing steel core ammunition that can pierce through Level 3 protection bulletproof vehicles.

READ | Nagrota Encounter: Three Terrorists Killed And One Policeman Injured

READ | Judge To Sentence Coast Guard Officer Accused Of Terror Plot

About the Nagrota Encounter

Three terrorists were gunned down by CRPF personnel after the terrorists opened fire at them during an inspection at the Nagrota toll post in Jammu around 5 AM on Friday. As per sources, one of the terrorists was shot down first in the morning when the group opened fire at the police causing an injury of one police personnel while two terrorists were later neutralized in the search operation. The police personnel who was injured was soon in a stable condition.

The face-off took place around 5 AM when the police team stopped a Srinagar-bound truck carrying the terrorists for inspection near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota, officials said. The driver of the truck has been arrested.

The Director-General of Police informed that the group of 3-4 terrorists had recently infiltrated from the Hiranagar border of Kathua district and were on their way to Srinagar when they were intercepted by the police team at the toll plaza.

READ | Three Terrorists Killed, Policeman Injured In Encounter Near Toll Plaza In Jammu

READ | Security Forces Given Free Hand By Modi Govt To Tackle Terror: Prez