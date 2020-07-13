5 Terrorists Killed, 6 Apprehended In 24 Hrs: IGP Kashmir

In the second gun battle since July 12, the security forces on Monday killed two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. Three terrorists were killed on Sunday in North Kashmir’s Sopore. Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar told Republic TV that two terrorists of JeM outfit including a Pakistani were killed in an encounter in Anantnag on Monday.

“2 terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Nasir alias Shahbaz alias Baz Bai, a Pakistan resident, ‘A’ category terrorist, while as the identification of the other killed terrorist is being ascertained,” said IGP Kashmir. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession, the IGP added.

Read: Strict Lockdown Restrictions Reimposed In Parts Of Kashmir After Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Multiple anti-terror operations conducted

A woman is reported to have sustain injuries during the gun battle. She was shifted to hospital for treatment where her condition is stated to be stable. A joint team of SoG Anantnag, Army, and CRPF cordoned off the village on a specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the Srigufwara area of Anantnag. The gunfight began at dawn when security forces closed in on the house where the terrorists were present.

Read: L-G Begins Public Outreach Program From South Kashmir's Kulgam District

The terrorists fired at the security forces, triggering the encounter. It is the second gunfight in the Valley in two days. On July 12, three terrorists were killed in Reban Sopore of North Kashmir. Meanwhile, on July 12, 6 terrorists were arrested by security forces in Awantipora of South Kashmir and in Bandipoa of North Kashmir.

“2 terrorists were arrested after they carried failed grenade attack in Awantipora and 4 terrorists were arrested in Bandipora of North Kashmir,” claimed IGP Kumar. Pertinently, security forces have upped the ante against terrorists in the valley since March. Security forces have also launched multiple anti-terror operations in South, North and central Kashmir to hunt down terrorists of HM, LeT, JeM, ISJK, and Al-Badr.

Read: Not Easy To Be A Patriot In Some Parts Of Kashmir: BJP's Ram Madhav On Wasim Bari Killing

Read: Attack On BJP's Bandipora District Prez 'pre-planned' By LeT: IGP Kashmir

(Image credits: Twitter)