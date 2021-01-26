83 Delhi Police Personnel Injured In Farmer Rally Violence; 4 FIRs Likely To Be Registered

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police revealed 83 of its personnel were injured in the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital against the agrarian laws. As per sources, this includes 34 personnel injured in East Delhi and 41 others injured at the Red Fort. Speaking to the media, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava appealed to the protesters to maintain peace and return to the borders through the designated routes. Moreover, sources informed Republic TV that the police is likely to register 4 FIRs against the protesters.

In a statement issued earlier, the Delhi Police stated, "The Delhi Police showed considerable restraint till the end, but the protesting farmers defied the conditions and started their march well ahead of schedule and they chose the path of violence and sabotage. In view of this, the Delhi Police took necessary steps with restraint to maintain law and order. This movement has caused great damage to public property and many police personnel have also been injured".

83 Police personnel were injured after being attacked by agitating farmers in Delhi today: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Delhi violence

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi. In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. In wake of the current situation, the internet services have been temporarily suspended in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and their adjoining areas till 11.59 pm on January 26.

