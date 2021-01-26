Rahul Gandhi Won't Relent As Violent Riots Rock Delhi; Insists 'take Back Farm Laws'

Breaking his silence on the shocking violence in the national capital during farmers' tractor rally, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has deemed it appropriate to urge the Centre to pull back the farm laws. In a tweet on January 26, Rahul Gandhi waxed philosophical about how violence is not the solution to any problem and no matter which side gets hurt, the damage happens to the country. Rahul Gandhi's reaction comes minutes after Congress party on their official handle attempted to put the blame for the violence on BJP-led Central government and senior Congress leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot urged farmers to maintain peace, even as shocking visuals came in from the roads of the national capital.

It is to be noted that Congress along with Rahul Gandhi had supported the tractor rally of the farmers and had attacked the Centre over the farm laws, saying 'mark my words, the Centre will take them back.'

The protesters were stopped from entering Delhi as the tractor rally began ahead of the time granted for it. The Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally to take place from noon to 5 PM. However, when the protesters forcefully tried to enter the capital before time, Delhi Police attempted to persuade the farmers to begin the rally as per plan - that is after the conclusion of Republic Day parade. Despite a request by the Police, protesters on foot and on tractors with national flags and flags of farmers' union marched towards Delhi, raising slogans and vandalising the barricades and other barriers. Even after clear instruction, that no flags except the Tricolour will be used, the farmers not only put flags of the unions but also marched with flags on bikes. Shocking visuals show that farmers climb atop Red Fort and put their flags on its podium.

Visuals also show that the protesters are vandalising buses and heckling Police personnel. Near ITO, a bus was vandalised and the farmers diverted their route. Barricades near Red Fort are vandalised and a video shows a tractor being driven by protestors in full speed towards the police personnel trying to stop them. Visuals also show that farmers are carrying sticks, despite the Delhi Police circular stating it clearly that they are not allowed to carry any weapon.

Even as violence broke out, farm union leader Rakesh Tikait has denied reports of violence and claimed that march is peaceful. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, said that the Centre should repeal the farm laws and farmers will continue to protest. rs.

While, Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked by Delhi Police to coordinate with the police during the rally, they have not yet issued any statement on the violence. The violence is not only against the Delhi Police circular but also the circular by the unions that stated that display of political flags, loudspeakers, trolleys, animals, carts, weapons or firearms are prohibited.

Centre and farmers talks on farm laws

The talks between Centre and farmers over the three farm laws have been inconclusive even after 11 round of talks. While the farmers' union refused Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years and said that they want repeal of the laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal.

