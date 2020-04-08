The Debate
Aaditya Thackeray On Mumbai Racism Incident: Miscreants Will Be Caught, Brought To Justice

Law & Order

In response to the horrific incident where a Mumbai man spat on a North-east girl, Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray assured that the miscreant would be caught

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aaditya Thackeray

In response to the horrific racist incident where a Mumbai man spat on a North-east girl, State Minister for Environment and Tourism Aaditya Thackeray tweeted to the Meghalaya Chief Minister assuring that the miscreant would be brought to justice. In a shocking display of racism, in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, a miscreant allegedly spat on a girl from the North East at Kalina Market area in Mumbai. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had previously tweeted that he had spoken to Aaditya Thakeray over the incident and that the latter had assured protection of the people from the North-east in the state.

Read: Horrific Racial Discrimination Amid Covid In Mumbai As biker Spits On North-east Woman

Read: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Rules Out Covid Community Transmission; 'mass-testing Soon'

NCW takes cognizance

The National Commission For Women (NCW) announced that it has taken suo-moto cognizance of the incident as well. "Yet another case of racial discrimination amid #COVID19outbreak, a miscreant spat on a northeastern girl at Kalina Market area in Mumbai. NCW will look into this matter for appropriate action," tweeted the National Commission For Women (NCW). 

In a similar case in March in Delhi, another woman was spat and called "corona". Delhi police had registered a case and arrested the accused in the matter. The woman, who is in her early 20s, alleged that she was on her way to buy groceries when the man came on a two-wheeler and spat on her. He called her "corona" before fleeing the spot, they said.

Read: IMPORTANT: Centre Demarcates Treatment Management For Covid Suspects And Confirmed Cases

Read: Trump Attacks 'China-centric' WHO For Coronavirus Decisions; Freezes Funds To It From US

First Published:

