Aaditya Thackeray On Mumbai Racism Incident: Miscreants Will Be Caught, Brought To Justice

In response to the horrific racist incident where a Mumbai man spat on a North-east girl, State Minister for Environment and Tourism Aaditya Thackeray tweeted to the Meghalaya Chief Minister assuring that the miscreant would be brought to justice. In a shocking display of racism, in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, a miscreant allegedly spat on a girl from the North East at Kalina Market area in Mumbai. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had previously tweeted that he had spoken to Aaditya Thakeray over the incident and that the latter had assured protection of the people from the North-east in the state.

Yesterday, Shri Conrad Sangma ji, CM Meghalaya, n I discussed the issue of the incident in Kalina. Having spoken to @CPMumbaiPolice , I have assured Sangma ji that such incidents will not be tolerated and the miscreants won’t escape the law, will be caught and brought to justice https://t.co/wRPsbmuOlW — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 8, 2020

Spoke to @AUThackeray ji, Hon'ble Minister of Tourism, Govt. of Maharashtra regarding the incident in Kalina, Mumbai where some unknown miscreants spat on a Manipuri girl. He has assured the protection of our NE people and he will take necessary action against this act of racism. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 7, 2020

NCW takes cognizance

The National Commission For Women (NCW) announced that it has taken suo-moto cognizance of the incident as well. "Yet another case of racial discrimination amid #COVID19outbreak, a miscreant spat on a northeastern girl at Kalina Market area in Mumbai. NCW will look into this matter for appropriate action," tweeted the National Commission For Women (NCW).

In a similar case in March in Delhi, another woman was spat and called "corona". Delhi police had registered a case and arrested the accused in the matter. The woman, who is in her early 20s, alleged that she was on her way to buy groceries when the man came on a two-wheeler and spat on her. He called her "corona" before fleeing the spot, they said.

