Horrific Racial Discrimination Amid Covid In Mumbai As biker Spits On North-east Woman

Law & Order

NCW has taken suo-moto cognisance of a miscreant allegedly spitting on a girl from the NE at Kalina in Mumbai calling it a case of racial discrimination

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

The National Commission For Women (NCW) has taken suo-moto cognisance of an incident where a miscreant allegedly spat on a girl from the North East at Kalina Market area in Mumbai, calling it a case of racial discrimination amid coronavirus outbreak.

The NCW said it will look into the matter for appropriate action. The NCW tagged a Facebook post according to which a biker spat on the girl from the North East.

READ | Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital Declared 'containment Zone' After 30 Staff Test Covid Positive

See post here: 

READ | Delhi: 40-yr-old Man Arrested For 'racist' Attack On North East Girl

Man Arrested For 'racist' Attack On North East Girl

In a similar case in March in Delhi, another woman was spat and called "corona". Delhi police had registered a case and arrested the accused in the matter. The woman, who is in her early 20s, alleged that she was on her way to buy groceries when the man came on a two-wheeler and spat on her. He called her "corona" before fleeing the spot, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said a case has been registered under section 509 (word, gesture or act intending to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

READ | Delhi: Manipuri Woman Alleges Man Spat On Her, Called Her 'corona'; FIR Lodged

READ | North Eastern Girl Spat On In Mumbai: NCW

First Published:
COMMENT
