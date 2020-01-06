JNU Violence: UP Dy CM Maurya Backs ABVP, Claims 'it's Trapped In Conspiracy'

As the JNUSU alleged ABVP to be behind the violence that took place on Jawaharlal Nehru University

(JNU) on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya defended the ABVP saying that it is being trapped by conspiracy by others.

On Sunday night, violence broke out at JNU as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march. In a statement released by the JNUSU, students from the Left have alleged that the attack has been done by the ABVP.

Maurya said that the ABVP works for students' welfare and added that the students should not get involved in the violence. Futhermore, the minister urged the students to focus on their studies and not create an atmosphere of fuss.

"ABVP is being trapped via conspiracy by others. ABVP works for students' welfare, they fight for students' benefits. Never a name has come of ABVP in such incidents. Delhi police are doing an investigation. Students should not be involved in violence," UP Dy CM said.

"Students should pay full attention to their studies The country has the right to raise the interest or other issues but there should not be a situation like fuss," he added

The ABVP has also purported that their leaders have also been attacked and their presidential candidate Manish Jangid has also been beaten up. Moreover, 11 of their leaders are missing. In a statement released by the ABVP, Ashutosh Singh has alleged that they have been attacked by students affiliated to leftist student organizations.

Police Registers FIR, Says 'CCTV Footage & Social Media Part Of Probe'

In a big development, the police have taken cognizance and an FIR has been registered in connection with violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday. Devendra Arya, DCP of South-West Delhi, apprised about the registration of FIR and further stated that social media and CCTV footages will be part of the investigation.

Devendra Arya,DCP (South-West): We have taken cognizance of yesterday's #JNUViolence and have registered an FIR. Social media and CCTV footages will be part of investigation. pic.twitter.com/Nyfl4YCBTb — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

