'Free Kashmir' Poster Spotted At Mumbai's Protest Against JNU Violence

Protests against the JNU violence which have been witnessed in Mumbai since Sunday night took a bizarre turn when 'Free Kashmir' posters were witnessed on Monday. Visuals from the Gateway of India where thousands have gathered a woman carrying a 'Free Kashmir' poster. Posters proclaiming 'Ban ABVP' and several Indian tricolour flags too were spotted at the site.

'Free Kashmir' poster spotted at Mumbai

Mumbai: Poster reading, 'Free Kashmir' seen at Gateway of India, during protest against yesterday's violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/WrEi8DQwhP — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

JNU attack: All 34 injured discharged, Delhi Crime branch probing violence: LIVE Updates

Crime Branch to investigate: Police

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa briefed the media saying that the Crime branch will be investigating the incident. Moreover, he revealed that JNU administration allowed them to enter the campus after 7:30 PM and conducted a flag march, taking the situation under control. Delhi police has constituted a fact-finding committee under the chairmanship of the Joint CP (Western range) Shalini Singh.

Delhi police Crime branch to investigate JNU attack; fact-finding team to probe separately

Delhi police file first report

Earlier on Sunday, stating the hand of 'outsiders in masks', Delhi police said that the scuffle between the Left-wing and Right-wing students escalated post-Sunday noon. They added that 'masked outsiders' entered hostel at 5 PM and attacked students, faculty and damaged property. On being called by the JNU administration at 6:30 PM, Delhi police entered the campus, held a flag march and has talked to several students inside. Perpetrators are yet to be identified.

ACCESSED:JNU FIR reveals sequence of events; lays bare attack on Periyar, Sabarmati hostel

ABVP and JNUSU blame each other

Both student bodies have claimed that the other student wing had attacked the students using iron rods, by entering hostels with the aide of 'masked mob'. 34 students and faculty members were admitted to AIIMS hospital - including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who has been grievously injured. The tussle between the students was due to disagreement over student registration for the Winter course, as stated by JNU administration.

Read: JNU Administration Condemns Violence On Campus, To File FIR Against Miscreants Soon

Protests are currently held in Mumbai, outside JNU and Kolkata. Several Opposition politicians have blamed the BJP and the ABVP for the attack , alleging Delhi police's involvement in the attack. Meanwhile, the BJP has condemned the attack but stood by ABVP which has claimed several of its members have been injured including its presidential candidate.