Afroz Shah Of Mumbai Beach Clean-up Fame Allegedly Detained By Police; 'gives Up'

Afroz Shah, Mumbai-based lawyer and known for spearheading the Versova Beach clean-up, was allegedly detained by Mumbai Police on Tuesday night for ferrying migrant workers to their destination. Taking to Twitter, he has claimed that he was harassed by the Tilak Nagar Police for two hours and was released only after saying that he will not ferry migrants. He said that he is in deep pain.

Harassed for 2 hours by Tilak nagar police



Taken to the police station



Let off by saying please leave



Suspending all my activities to help the poorest of the poor



Sorry migrants - the system doesn't allow me to work for you



Broken heart. Broken soul



I cry and I am in pain pic.twitter.com/jxWTuo9Ddf — Afroz shah (@AfrozShah1) May 19, 2020

Stranded migrants issue

After PM Modi had announced the first phase of lockdown, on March 28, thousands of migrant workers were seen thronging the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Delhi's Anand Vihar Interstate Bus Terminal in the hope of reaching their homes, defying lockdown and creating a health hazard. Similarly, after PM Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3, on April 14, around 2,000 migrant workers gathered at Bandra station, under the illusion of boarding 'Jansdharan Express' trains to UP, Bengal and Bihar.

Apart from this several visuals have been seen of thousands of migrants walking across state borders to reach their native homes due to loss of income amid lockdown. The Centre in Lockdown 3.0 arranged special Shramik trains for the transportation of the migrants to their native places. However, many accidents have occurred since the Centre allowed transportation of stranded migrants, and as many as 100 of them have died.

