Coronavirus Outbreak: Odisha Govt Approves 'pay And Use' Quarantine Facilities In 3 Hotels

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has initiated 'pay and use' quarantine facilities in three hotels of the city in order to create additional self-isolation facilities. According to reports, the pay-and-use quarantine facilities can be availed through the conditions and the quarantine protocol issued by the state and central governments.

According to the corporation's order, per day quarantine facility will cost up to Rs 2,500 which includes breakfast, lunch, dinner and two water bottles. Along with it, doctors and medical officers will be designated. As per the order, a person can avail the quarantine facility for a maximum of 14 days. However, guests will have to adhere to the quarantine protocol as issued by the government.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared over 170, including foreign nationals. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. A third death was reported in India on Tuesday in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital. Earlier, two deaths were reported in Kalaburgi and West Delhi.

Read: Maharashtra health minister says exact cause of COVID 19 death is being ascertained

The Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster", and has since issued even more advisories and travel restrictions.

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India records 3rd COVID-19 death in Maha;Cases rise to over 150

COVID-19 has affected over 170 countries

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 173 countries in the world and one international conveyance-- the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan. Presently, there are around 219,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 8,961 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19 yet, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

Read: Aaditya Thackeray reviews preparations to deal with COVID in Mumbai suburbs

Read: 'For a healthier planet...': PM Modi thanks all for suggesting ways to fight COVID-19

(With ANI Inputs)