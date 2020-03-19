PIL To Remove Shaheen Bagh Protestors Filed In Supreme Court Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court to remove Shaheen Bagh protestors, against the backdrop of the outbreak of coronavirus. The PIL was filed by Advocate Ashutosh Dubey. Earlier, the Shaheen Bagh protestors had said that they were taking the necessary precautions, and would be continuing their battle.

PIL to remove protestors

The PIL seeks directions for immediate removal or dispersal of mass gathering at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi due to the threat from the virus.

The protesters at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi have been agitating since December 15 last year over the amended Citizenship Act, NRC and NPR. On Tuesday, the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) members and Delhi Police had also talked to the Shaheen Bagh protests, urging them to call off their protest in wake of coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed three lives in the country so far.

Earlier this week, taking precautionary measures, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that gatherings with more than 50 persons excluding weddings will not be allowed in the national capital, along with asking gyms, night clubs and spas to remain closed till March 31.

On the other hand, keeping in mind the infection outbreak the anti-CAA, NPR and NRC protesters at Chennai's Washermanpet had temporarily called off their strike, being held for similar demands, on March 18.

Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus, including shutting down schools, universities, malls and other places where a large number of people can gather. Firms have also implemented work from home so as to not expose the employees to the virus.

The Union government announced a travel ban on and suspended all visas and stated that all existing visas, barring diplomatic, UN/International Organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended till April 15, 2020

Globally, around 8,000 people have died due to Coronavirus. The virus has infected around 2,19,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

