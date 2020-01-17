After Kerala Government And IUML, Another Petition Filed In Supreme Court Over CAA

After the Kerala government and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) moved to the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act, another petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 that grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. A professor named Apurba Baruah and two members of 'Sushta Samaj Bikash Chakra' have moved to SC and filed the petition.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has instructed senior advocate Indira Jaising to mention the matter before the Mentioning Registrar. According to the petitioners, Section 6A of the amended Citizenship Act has shifted the cut off date of 1971 to 2014 that violates the 1985 Assam Accord.

Kerala Govt moves to SC challenging Citizenship law

Earlier on January 13, the Kerala government had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, saying that the Citizenship Amendment Act was contradictory to the constitutional ethos. The Kerala government's petition argues that CAA is discriminatory because it covers only a class of minorities from a class of countries sharing borders with India and to which and from there have been trans-border migration. It further says that CAA covers certain religious minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and overlooks other reportedly persecuted religious minorities and sects such as Ahmaddiyas, Shias, and Hazaras.

IUML seeks stay on CAA

In its petition filed in the Supreme Court, Indian Union Muslim League has requested the Court to put a stay on CAA and has also asked if the Centre had a plan on implementing a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC). Moreover, IUML has filed another petition citing the opposing arguments of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the interconnection between NRC and National Population Register (NPR).

Previously on Tuesday, the Kerala government had moved the Supreme Court against the act. The state has also stopped the activities of the National Population Register (NPR) claiming its connection to the NRC.

