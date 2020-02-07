Ahmedabad Court Gives Conditional Bail To Two Counterparts Of Nithyananda

The two 'saadhvis' - Pranpriyananda and Tatvapriya who had been in judicial custody for almost three months now have been given conditional bail from Ahmedabad Trial Court on Friday. While their bail plea had been pending since their arrest, the court finally granted the bail since the charge sheet has been filed in the matter and thus, they can be released.

Read: Karnataka HC cancels Nithyananda's bail in 2010 rape case

'Saadhvis- danger to society'

Ever since the beginning of the trial, the public prosecutor had been arguing against the bail of the two accused since they might prove to be 'danger to the society' and that they 'might hamper with the investigation'. The same arguments were presented before the court by the public prosecutor earlier as well. On this, the court has set several conditions for the bail being granted to the two counterparts of self-styled godman and rape accused Nithyananda.

Read: Karnataka HC issues notices to Nithyananda on bail cancellation plea

The court has directed the passports of both the saadhvis to be confiscated and that they will have to check into the police station in a timely fashion since they will also not be allowed to leave the city of Ahmedabad.

Another argument presented by the public prosecutor was that saadhvis might also hamper the proceedings of the Habeas Corpus matter that is pending before the Gujarat High Court and might try to contact the two 'missing' girls, Lopamudra and Nanditha. The father Janardhan Sharma had been fighting the habeas corpus in the court while claiming that the girls are in custody of the rape accused Nithyananda and that they are being pressurized.

Read: Interpol issues Blue Corner notice against Nithyananda: Here's what it means

However, the legal team representing the two saadhvis had claimed that there are already affidavits submitted before the High Court by the two girls claiming that they don't want to come back to their father and that they are safe and sound. The public prosecutor although had apprehensions that the two saadhvis might know how to contact the two girls and pressurize them since they were in the direct care of the two saadhvis. They were the manager of the Ahmedabad Ashram.

Read: Nithyananda likely in Jamaica, 'accidental death' of counterpart raises questions