Nithyananda Likely In Jamaica, 'accidental Death' Of Counterpart Raises Questions

In another hearing of the Nithyananda Habeas Corpus matter that was heard in the Gujarat High Court, one more affidavit was submitted before the court by the two girls of the complainant Janardhan Sharma. In the new affidavit, it was stated that the girls were now in Jamaica and were not under any kind of pressure from Nithyananda. In fact, they did not want to come back to India and were apprehensive of their father subjecting them to physical harm.

The court, that had earlier been vehemently against accepting an affidavit instead of producing the girls in person, was now agreeable to accepting the affidavit which had also been attested by the Indian High Commission in Jamaica. The counsel representing the father was, however, not agreeable to the court accepting the affidavit and claimed that the girls were in custody of the self-styled Godman Nithyananda and were in fact in grave danger.

The court moreover stated that they were accepting the affidavit as is and were, in fact, ready to depute an agent of the court to the Indian High Commission in Jamaica as well on Government's expense. However, upon the appeals of the counsel representing the parent and the parent himself, the court has given time to them to argue against accepting the affidavit as it was submitted.

The curious case of the missing driver

Another shocking revelation that was made in the court was that of a counterpart of one of the saadhvis who are in judicial custody, was found dead near the Nepal border. The contention of the counsel was that the man named Satish Selvakumar alias Ishwarpriya was found dead near the border was, in fact, the same man who had earlier allegedly helped in smuggling one of the daughters traced Nithyananditha to Kathmandu. The counsel argued that Ishwarpriya was tracked down by the Gujarat Police on January 6 and had been in contact with the Nepal authorities for extradition so that the police could interrogate him and determine what role he had played in transporting the girl across the Indian border.

However, on January 8, Ishwarpriya was found dead by the local authorities in an accident. The counsel representing the parents claimed that this was a dangerous matter since he was the last link of the girls and who had been taken out of Ahmedabad and were smuggled to Kathmandu and then to elsewhere.

