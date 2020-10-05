Sushant Case: AIIMS' Sudhir Gupta May Be Called By Parliamentary Panel Over U-turn & Leak

Republic Media Network on Monday exposed AIIMS Forensic Head Dr. Sudhir Gupta's complete 180-degree u-turn in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Subsequent to this, in the latest development, sources inform that Dr. Sudhir Gupta will be likely summoned by the Parliamentary Panel on Health to explain his flip-flop after Republic's expose.

The information comes after senior BJP leader and MP Subramanian Swamy also earlier stated that lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari had been working to understand Dr Gupta's somersault adding that he had also urged the Standing Committee of Parliament on Health to examine this. Dr Swamy is a member of this panel.

Dr Swamy also remarked that the CBI should 'do the inevitable' and file an additional FIR under section 302 (murder) in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

I have requested @Swamy39 as a MP & member of parliamentary standing committee on HEALTH, to take cognisance of AIIMS selective leak in ongoing case & summon the AIIMS/Health concerned officials in Sushant Singh Rajput case. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) October 5, 2020

Does CBI allow Head of Forensic to selectively leak medical report in ongoing case?



If not, then investigate why this was done in Sushant Singh Rajput case. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) October 5, 2020

Dr Sudhir Gupta's complete flip-flop exposed

Republic Media Network has aired the ultimate proof which exposes the turnaround in the case of the late actor's death. On August 22, just a day after the AIIMS panel was formed on the recommendation of the CBI, Dr Sudhir Gupta who is the head of the panel had raised several questions on the Cooper Hospital's report and had questioned the Mumbai Police, in a conversation with Republic's Editor Special Projects Prakash Singh. Dr Sudhir Gupta had no qualms on his name being included; had made it clear that the "crime scene has not been kept intact" and also alleged there was "contamination of evidence".

Dr Sudhir Gupta's startling revelations from August 22 completely contradict his views now. "Why was the autopsy done in such a hurry, was any videography done? There was contamination of evidence and is not suitable for further examination with sanctity. I had never given permission to open Sunanda Pushkar's room for four years," he had said to Republic's Prakash Singh.

Republic Media Network also has WhatsApp Chats with Dr Sudhir Gupta, from August 11, wherein he had raised questions on forensics. "The panel of five doctors of Cooper conducted autopsy...only one is junior level forensic doctor...rest 4 are just medical officer. The panel must be of forensic specialist as per norms. Who constituted the medical board? What was justification for the medical board...by the police?" were some of the questions asked by Dr Sudhir Gupta then.

Together, the conversation and the WhatsApp chats accessed by Republic Media Network bring to light a complete change in stance by the head of the AIIMS medical board, who had upon being handed the case criticised the contamination of the crime scene and raised questions over the manner in which things were done by the Mumbai Police and the Cooper hospital. In light of this, his 'conclusive findings' and a '100%' result in the matter is highly suspect.

