Sushant's Sister Shweta's One-word Question On Dr Sudhir Gupta's U-turn Must Be Answered

In a significant development to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, AIIMS forensic expert Dr Sudhir Gupta’s earlier contrary stand in the actor’s case was exposed by Republic Media Network on Monday, raising serious questions in the matter.

On October 3, various media outlets concluded that Sushant had committed suicide based on what Dr Gupta had selectively told them. Some of them even shared snapshots of the doctor’s private chats, but there is no official statement from AIIMS or the CBI.

The unofficial leak by the AIIMS expert came in contrast to his previous August 22 conversation with Republic TV where Dr Gupta said that the AIIMS medical board was surprised to know how the Mumbai Police allowed the crime scene to be “contaminated, leading to the possible destruction of evidence.” He also said it would be difficult for the AIIMS team to reach to a conclusion and questioned why the Mumbai Police had conducted the post-mortem in a 'hurried manner'.

'U-turn must be explained!'

Reacting to Dr Gupta’s change in stand, and differing claim that Sushant committed suicide, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti first asked just one word - 'Why???'. She had earlier also said, “this kind of U-turn must be exposed!!” and demanded to know the reason behind the change in the expert's stance.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend Smita Parikh also hit out at the AIIMS export for ‘converting’ the actor’s case into suicide. She said Dr Sudhir Gupta is answerable for the unofficial leaked report.

On Sunday, Senior Advocate Vikas Singh- the counsel for Sushant Singh Rajput's family had also expressed shock at the details of the alleged AIIMS report which was leaked Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Singh revealed that he would request the CBI Director to constitute a fresh forensic team. He raised questions on the AIIMS giving a conclusive finding in the absence of Sushant's body. The Senior Advocate also cast aspersions on the Cooper Hospital's post-mortem report alleging that the time of death was not mentioned. Speaking to Republic TV, he stated that he would brief the media on October 5.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police had earlier registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation. However, the CBI took over the probe into the high-profile case in August following the Supreme Court's nod. Rajput's father KK Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting his suicide.

Since then, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have started the investigation into an alleged money laundering and drug angle in connection to the actor's death. More than 20 persons, including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have been arrested, whereas several prominent personalities have been summoned by the NCB.

Numerous angles that have come forward in the case are yet to be investigated and persons who ostensibly should be questioned haven't. The alleged link to the death of Disha Salian has also not been investigated. In light of this, the #SushantAIIMSTape raises even more questions.

