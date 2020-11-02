Al-Qaeda Terrorist Arrested From West Bengal's Murshidabad By NIA

In the latest crackdown on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the country, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested an alleged Al-Qaeda operative from West Bengal's Murshidabad on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Abdul Momin Mondal, (32) was found to be involved in garnering funds for inciting terrorist activities in the country. He was produced before the court in Murshidabad earlier today. A transit remand has been granted to the NIA by the court to transport the operative to Delhi. The accused, believed to be a key conspirator was working as a teacher in a Madrassa in the area.

Abdul Momin Mondal is not the first terrorist to have been picked up from West Bengal's Murshidabad. Last month, the NIA had apprehended Al-Qaeda operative Shamim Ansari from his residence at Jalangi for his alleged involvement with the Pakistan-sponsored module.

The arrest comes against the backdrop of the case registered by the NIA with regards to an alleged group of Jihadi terrorists planning to carry anti-national activities, including terrorist attacks across the country. The hotspots identified by the NIA are Delhi, West Bengal and Kerala. As of now, the agency has arrested 11 alleged terrorists in connection with the case. Out of these eight were arrested from West Bengal and three were nabbed in Kerala.

Read: NCP Doesn’t Trust Pakistan’s Pulwama Admission; Wants PM Modi's Response On NIA Probe

Read: NIA Begins Raids In Srinagar For Second Consecutive Day To Probe Hawala Terror Funding