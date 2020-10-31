NCP Doesn’t Trust Pakistan’s Pulwama Admission; Wants PM Modi's Response On NIA Probe

Even after Pakistan's Pulwama admission, NCP's Majeed Memon on Saturday has said that they don't trust the statement by Pakistan's minister. In a tweet, he said that he wants the outcome of the NIA investigation on the Pulwama attack and opined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tell about it to the nation.

We don’t trust what Pak Minister claims regarding Pulwama. Since 14th Feb 2019 NIA is investigating the killing of our 40 brave jawans. What is the outcome of that investigation, our own PM should inform the nation and not Pakistan. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) October 31, 2020

Earlier CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury sought an official statement from the government of India. Yechury said to news agency ANI, "India and Pakistan, they are trading charges, first of all, what is the authoritative statement by the Government of India, only when that comes can political parties react."

Pakistan Admits To Pulwama Attack

This comes after Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday while speaking in the Pakistan National Assembly, admitted to the Imran Khan government's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian Army jawans were martyred. Chaudhry - who is Federal Minister for Science and Technology - claimed that the 'Pulwama was the biggest achievement' of the Imran Khan government. Retaliating to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's narration of Pakistan Army chief Bajwa's trepidation at India's threat when Pak had captured Wing Commander Abhinandan, Chaudhry termed the terror attack as a feat where Pakistan 'entered Indian territory and attacked them.' (India me ghuske maara).

Earlier on Wednesday, taking a jibe at Imran Khan and his government, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq, recounted that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was 'begging to return Abhinandan back to India' and made Pakistan Army Chief Bajwa sweat and quake in his boots, otherwise 'India was to attack at 9 PM'. Sadiq claimed that Imran Khan's government was desperate to 'bend its knees to India', giving the example of the ordinance passed to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav's appeal in Islamabad high court against his conviction.

Moreover, it also came to light that Pakistan PM Imran Khan had admitted to India's plan to strike by missile if it did not comply with releasing Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. An undated video has been doing the rounds on social media, in which Pakistan PM Imran Khan can be heard saying that he is aware of a missile attack plan and also of their counter preparations:

"I am aware of our preparations. I am aware of how prepared the Pakistan army is and what are its positions. I also know that there was a plan to attack Pakistan with missile which was defused later," PM Imran Khan says in the video.

