NIA Begins Raids In Srinagar For Second Consecutive Day To Probe Hawala Terror Funding

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday continued its raids in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and its nearby areas for the second consecutive day. The raids are in connection with an alleged hawala terror funding case which has been under NIA's lens for the last three months.

The lAll Parties Hurriyat Conference is also under the radar of the central agency. Searches are being held at the office and residence of Zaffar Ahmed Bhat, the Chairman of JK Salvation Movement. He was summoned by NIA in May 2019. On Wednesday raids were conducted in NGOs across 10 locations in Srinagar and Bandipora, leading to the seizure of digital evidence.

According to sources, terror operations were being sourced from foreign funds in the name of the business, religious works, and other social activities by these organisations in Jammu and Kashmir. A key-person running the concerned NGO- Khuram Parvez was also raided yesterday.

NIA teams searched four different locations in Srinagar, including Sonwar, Nawa Kadal, Nehru Park and Pratap Park area. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team assisted the local police and paramilitary forces searched the office of the trust.

NIA crackdown on terror funding

Pertinently, the anti-terror probe agency is investigating cases related to terror funding in Kashmir through hawala channels. The agency has carried out a series of raids on separatists, their sympathizers and some businessmen in the last more than three years.

The crackdown by the NIA on alleged terror funding to separatist leaders and their sympathizers has caused a significant dent into their activities in Kashmir. Incidents of street protests, violence, the local recruitment of youth into terrorism in Kashmir have reduced drastically due to the “effective” action of security forces and probe agencies against separatists and their sympathizers.

