Alleged ISI Spy Arrested In Rajasthan By Special Branch Of CID

An alleged ISI spy was arrested by the Special Branch of CID in Rajasthan on Saturday. Ram Niwas Gaura who has been arrested in Jaipur has been accused of working for the Pakistan intelligence agency for a while. He has also been accused of collecting information by keeping in touch with the officers and jawans of the Indian Army.

The 28-year-old has been arrested under espionage charges by the Special Branch of CID. It has also been alleged that the man was using a pseudonym to work under the ISI. Gaura is a resident of Nagaur District in Rajasthan.

Ram Niwas Gaura, who was allegedly working as spy for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence arrested from Jaipur. #Rajasthan — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

Last month, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a freelance journalist named Rajeev Sharma after he was suspected of spying for the Chinese intelligence. As per sources, Chinese intelligence had tasked the journalist with sharing sensitive information in exchange for large amounts of money. In line with this, he had also shared some classified documents with a Chinese woman in New Delhi recently.

Read: Delhi Police Reveals Rajeev Sharma 'spied' For China Since 2016, 2 Associates Arrested

Read: Delhi Journalist Arrested Under OSA For Possessing Classified Defence Documents